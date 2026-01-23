$43.180.08
Most high-rise buildings without heating in Kyiv are on the left bank and in 3 other districts - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

In Kyiv, 1940 high-rise buildings remain without heating after the attacks on January 9 and 20. Most of these buildings are located on the left bank, in Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

Most high-rise buildings without heating in Kyiv are on the left bank and in 3 other districts - mayor

In Kyiv, the number of high-rise buildings without heating after Russian attacks has decreased to 1940, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

As of this morning, 1940 high-rise buildings are still without heating, which are being reconnected after enemy attacks on January 9 and 20. Most of these buildings are on the left bank of the city, in the Pecherskyi district, and some are in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

- Klitschko said.

That is, according to him, overnight, utility workers and energy specialists began supplying heat to more than 650 more buildings. And they continue to work.

Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal22.01.26, 21:51 • 31430 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Solomyansky district
Holosiivskyi district
Pechersk district
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv