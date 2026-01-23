Most high-rise buildings without heating in Kyiv are on the left bank and in 3 other districts - mayor

In Kyiv, the number of high-rise buildings without heating after Russian attacks has decreased to 1940, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

As of this morning, 1940 high-rise buildings are still without heating, which are being reconnected after enemy attacks on January 9 and 20. Most of these buildings are on the left bank of the city, in the Pecherskyi district, and some are in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts. - Klitschko said.

That is, according to him, overnight, utility workers and energy specialists began supplying heat to more than 650 more buildings. And they continue to work.

