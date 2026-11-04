In Kyiv, a preventive measure is being chosen for Valentyna Moloda, a participant in the events in Borshchahivka — what she is suspected of

Valentyna Moloda. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

On Wednesday, November 4, a court hearing began at the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv on the selection of a preventive measure for Valentyna Moloda, a figure in the case concerning clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, an UNN correspondent reports from the courtroom.

It was established that a conspiracy had been reached between Moloda and Kiriieva… they agreed to commit a crime aimed at obstructing the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, it was established that Moloda committed the crime under the guise of providing emergency evacuation services, and described them as services of emergency evacuation arising from the interaction of a patient with the executive authorities — the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, the National Police, and a special unit — the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said that Moloda valued the cost of the "emergency evacuation" services at UAH 107,000. The prosecution is asking for detention as a preventive measure.

Valentyna Moloda in court. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer.

Moloda herself stated that she had not taken any money. She also said that she was the director of a clinic registered in her name and that it had the appropriate license.

I am the chief physician of this hospital — Moloda added.

Update

On November 2, Moloda arrived in medical attire at a building used by National Guard servicemen and began spreading information about the alleged illegal detention and torture of men. Later, people gathered near the building, and clashes with police broke out.

Reminder

The State Bureau of Investigation launched criminal proceedings over events that took place on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding authority or official powers by a military service official).

According to the SBI, "the events unfolded near a private house used for the temporary accommodation of servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after an unauthorized absence from their military unit (UA)".

After reports about the alleged illegal detention of military personnel spread on social media, citizens gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which gunshots were heard and police service vehicles were damaged, the SBI reported.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked an UNN photographer.

The Security Service of Ukraine identified about 100 people who were at the site of the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and participated in organizing the events.