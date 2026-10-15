Alice Weidel, co-chair of the AfD, photo: Deutsche Welle

The parliament of the German federal state of Saxony-Anhalt adopted a resolution calling for an end to military and financial support for Ukraine, as well as the lifting of sanctions against Russia. The initiative was supported by deputies from the pro-Russian Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the left-wing BSW party. Deutsche Welle reports, UNN writes.

Details

The document calls on the regional government to promote a change in Berlin's policy toward the war in Ukraine through the Bundesrat. The authors of the resolution advocate a diplomatic settlement and rejecting further escalation.

Russia supports the AfD in order to weaken aid to Ukraine — Merz

AfD and BSW deputies voted in favor of the document; together, they hold 44 of the 83 seats in the regional parliament. Representatives of the CDU, SPD, the Greens and the Left Party opposed it.

Berlin rejected the demands of pro-Russian politicians

German media emphasize that the resolution is symbolic in nature, since issues concerning sanctions against Russia and aid to Ukraine fall within the competence of the federal government and the European Union.

At the same time, AfD co-chair Alice Weidel called on the German authorities to reach an agreement with Moscow on the supply of diesel fuel, following the example of the United States.

We also want a diesel deal for Germans, for our country, for Germany. And therefore, we need to sit down at the negotiating table — Weidel said.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz rejected this possibility, emphasizing that such an agreement with Russia is out of the question for Germany and Europe.

Saxony-Anhalt premier Sven Schulze called the resolution political theater, while Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, called it the "height of absurdity." In the September elections in the region, the AfD won 44% of the vote, while according to the latest GMS poll, its support nationwide reached 30%.

In Germany, the party that overtook Merz's political force in the election called on the chancellor to restore ties with Russia and travel to Moscow