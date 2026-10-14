In Bulgaria, unidentified individuals set fire to 11 of the 17 Starlink antennas providing communications to Ukraine, an MP says

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Near Bulgaria's capital, 11 of the 17 antennas providing connectivity to the Starlink system, which is "actively used" during the war in Ukraine, were apparently set on fire. This was reported on Facebook by Bulgarian MP Ivaylo Mirchev, according to UNN.

Eleven antennas providing connectivity to the Starlink system (the communications network of SpaceX) were deliberately set on fire at a secret facility near Sofia. These antennas serve as the main communications channel with Musk's satellites in orbit, which are also actively used during the war in Ukraine - Mirchev reported.

According to him, two masked unknown individuals set fire to 11 of the 17 SpaceX antennas providing Starlink satellite connectivity.

At the same time, the Bulgarian MP noted that no reports of the incident had come "either from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (of Bulgaria - ed.), or in the media, or from any other sources — as if this event had never happened at all".

Just a few days ago, at a meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security (CCNS), the head of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) assured me that the counterintelligence service was actively working to counter sabotage related to Russia. Obviously, they are not performing their duties properly... My colleague Bozhanov and I sent parliamentary inquiries to SANS and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. We will release additional information tomorrow in parliament - Mirchev concluded.

In addition

According to BNR News, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev refused to disclose details regarding reports of the deliberate arson of antennas used for the Starlink satellite system, citing an ongoing investigation.

"The investigation is ongoing, and it is proceeding very intensively. I urged the head of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) not to disclose details at this stage, despite your great curiosity. However, this is a matter of the near future. We are cooperating with partner agencies to successfully complete this operation. If the head of SANS and the police disclosed the established facts, we would not achieve the desired result; however, I can assure you that the investigation is under control," Radev said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev clarified that security measures concerning such facilities had been strengthened: "I can add — without disrupting the course of the investigation — that although responsibility for the security of these facilities rests with their owners, the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have taken additional measures to protect similar facilities throughout the country."

The Ministry of Defense said it is in contact with the United States and SpaceX over Starlink restrictions while moving — media

Recall

Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, the Adviser to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Defense Technology Areas, confirmed that this night SpaceX introduced speed restrictions on Starlink terminals while they are in motion.

The assumption that Musk's company could restrict the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian military prompted a sharp reaction from Poland, which pays for Starlink services for Ukraine.

"Hey, @elonmusk, big man, are you playing politics with your products again? — Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski asked Musk on the social network X. — We, your European customers, are watching you."

Reuters notes that Musk is a close political ally of Trump, and the assumption that SpaceX might restrict Ukraine's capabilities has intensified Kyiv's fears that Washington could end its support on the battlefield in order to force its former ally to make concessions.