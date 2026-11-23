Ukraine’s agricultural sector is facing the threat of a rise in bankruptcies due to intensified Russian attacks in the Black Sea, reduced access to financing, and the accumulation of unsold grain. The first bankruptcies could occur as early as spring. Andriy Vadaturskyi, CEO of Nibulon, one of Ukraine’s largest grain traders, said this in an interview with Bloomberg, reports UNN.

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According to him, farmers are exhausting the financial reserves that helped them operate during the full-scale war. At the same time, the accumulation of unsold grain is driving down domestic prices, while banks are becoming less willing to lend to the agricultural sector.

I expect individual cases of bankruptcy as early as spring. Less and less money is coming in. Ukrainian exporters and farmers are under pressure from all sides - Vadaturskyi said.

The situation is being complicated by Russian strikes on grain infrastructure and processing enterprises. According to the National Bank of Ukraine, exports of Ukrainian agricultural products have fallen by one-third since the beginning of the current season. The loss of income in the second half of the year could cost the agricultural sector approximately $4.6 billion.

In addition, farmers are facing rising fuel and fertilizer costs, falling domestic prices, and reduced financing. This could negatively affect investment in the next sowing campaign and future harvests.

Nibulon, founded in 1991 and based in Mykolaiv, is among the five largest grain exporters in Ukraine. Before the full-scale invasion, its monthly exports reached 350,000 tonnes, but due to logistical problems they currently amount to between 150,000 and 200,000 tonnes.

According to Vadaturskyi, as of December 31 last year, the company’s losses amounted to approximately $573 million. At the same time, in the 2025–2026 marketing year, Nibulon generated $18 million in EBITDA.

Additional difficulties are caused by the blockade of the port of Mykolaiv, which has continued since the first days of the full-scale invasion, as well as the occupation of the Kinburn Spit. In addition, because Mykolaiv is classified as a war-risk zone, the company has difficulty insuring its assets and obtaining bank financing.

Vadaturskyi stressed that after four years of war, the agricultural business is exhausted and the current situation is unstable.

I believe that if we can save the company, we will be able to save Ukraine - he said.

50.1 million tonnes of grain and 18.1 million tonnes of oilseeds — the current stage of the harvest in Ukraine