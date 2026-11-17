As of November 17, farmers had harvested 50.1 million tonnes of grain. Overall, 82.4% of the areas sown with grain crops had been harvested. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy reports this, UNN writes.

Details

The gross harvest of oilseeds — soybeans, sunflowers and rapeseed — amounts to 18.1 million tonnes.

Farmers have also completed the harvesting of wheat, barley, peas and rapeseed. They harvested 26,259.7 thousand tonnes of wheat from an area of 5,120.5 thousand hectares; 6,599.2 thousand tonnes of barley from an area of 1,483.1 thousand hectares; 834.1 thousand tonnes of peas from an area of 302.2 thousand hectares; and 3,905.3 thousand tonnes of winter and spring rapeseed from an area of 1,328.9 thousand hectares.

The harvesting of late agricultural crops — namely corn, buckwheat, millet, sunflowers and soybeans — is still underway.

Farmers have also harvested 7,457.1 thousand tonnes of sugar beets.

Ukraine warns of a possible loss of up to 25 million tonnes of grain for export next year