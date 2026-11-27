Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

In Britain, recipients of state benefits and pensions were thrown into chaos after the system was hit by a "serious cyber incident." This heightened concerns about the country's government's ability to protect itself against malicious attacks, reports UNN, citing The Guardian.

Details

Late on Thursday evening, the British government shut down its online portal after detecting "unusual activity." As a result, on Friday, citizens were unable to check the status of their state pension, apply for disability benefits, or claim Universal Credit.

Britain's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden, said that all scheduled payments were being made, but many recipients reported delays in processing emergency payments, the cancellation of scheduled appointments, and an inability to log into their accounts.

Cyberattack hits CIA unclassified system - AP

The incident occurred shortly after the government warned of an increased risk of Russian sabotage attacks in the United Kingdom — in particular, those targeting companies that support Ukraine.

Downing Street has not ruled out the possibility that a "malicious actor" was behind the incident, but said that there is currently no evidence that user data was lost or that other government departments were affected.

Additionally

The UK's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) urged citizens to be vigilant about scams linked to the system outage. The department stressed that government representatives would never ask people to confirm their bank details or click on a link they had been sent. The ministry also advised people to contact the helpline in the event of urgent problems and assured them that no one would face sanctions for failing to meet certain requirements while the system remained unavailable.

According to DWP staff, payments scheduled for Friday were made earlier this week. At the same time, a significant volume of applications — tens of thousands — requiring manual processing may accumulate by the beginning of next week; they will be processed over the weekend. On Friday, the DWP's internal systems resumed operation, allowing staff to return to their duties, but the public portal remains offline.

The cause of the incident is not yet officially known, but the investigation is being conducted by the National Cyber Security Centre (within GCHQ). This indicates that malicious activity is suspected.

Leading parliamentarians urged the government to strengthen measures to protect state systems. Labour MP Chi Onwurah, chair of the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee, said the incident should be a "wake-up call" for the government and public institutions. She said: "People rely on these systems to access some of the most important public services, so they must be confident that the technology and data on which these services are based are secure and reliable.

My committee has repeatedly warned that the government cannot deliver the digital transformation of public services without addressing vulnerabilities in digital infrastructure and raising data-management standards. Public institutions hold citizens' data in a position of trust, and that requires the highest standards to be upheld."

The British RAF is hiding fighter jets due to the threat of drone attacks

Ben Spencer, a Conservative Party representative in the "shadow" government responsible for artificial intelligence, said that the cyber incident "is deeply concerning and once again highlights that the security of government systems cannot be taken for granted."

He added: "My colleagues and I have repeatedly warned about potential vulnerabilities in government technology and called for greater transparency and more rigorous oversight of efforts to modernise legacy systems and strengthen cybersecurity."

McFadden assured that “constant efforts” are being made to guarantee the security of the systems. “When an incident like this occurs, the most important thing is to disconnect the system as quickly as possible to secure it, then determine the causes, while at the same time ensuring that payments to the public continue to be made as usual.”

The outage caused concern among citizens; some reported experiencing problems. One woman with two young children told BBC Radio 4 that she usually receives Universal Credit on the 27th of each month. Like others, she is worried that she may not have enough money to pay bills due on 1 December.

“It’s a little frightening, because when I called them [the Department for Work and Pensions — DWP] to find out more, I was told that they could not provide any information other than that the payment would definitely be made by Monday,” she said.