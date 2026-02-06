$43.140.03
How Starlink verification works in Ukraine: The Ministry of Defense clarified the procedure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine clarified the Starlink verification procedure through SpaceX's "whitelist." Terminals included in the list operate without restrictions, while those used by Russians are blocked.

How Starlink verification works in Ukraine: The Ministry of Defense clarified the procedure
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine issued a clarification regarding the Starlink verification procedure. This step was a quick response to the use of drones with this technology by Russians to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press center of the department.

Details

As noted by the ministry, the first batch of terminals included in SpaceX's "white list" are operating without restrictions. At the same time, terminals used by Russian troops in the occupied territories have already been blocked.

Currently, the "white list" of terminals is being updated gradually. That is, if you have submitted your terminal for registration, but it is not yet working, you need to wait up to 48 hours. This is a large-scale process that requires time. The Ministry of Defense is working to ensure that data is submitted for verification in real time. If you have not had time to submit your terminal for verification, plan to do so in the near future. The implementation of "white lists" has begun and will continue.

- stated the department.

The ministry also added: if terminals have been ordered but have not yet arrived in Ukraine, they should be submitted for verification only after receipt. Military personnel can do this through designated responsible persons in their military unit. Civilians can do this through the ASC, and businesses through Diia.

At the same time, it is recommended to plan a visit to the ASC in advance, as most ASCs operate on alternative power sources due to Russian attacks on the energy system.

Recall

Ukraine has launched the registration of Starlink terminals through a "white list" in response to their use by Russians.

Yevhen Ustimenko

