How long were shopping centers in Ukraine idle due to alarms in May: details

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace
Exclusive
08:15 AM • 35102 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 74609 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 42810 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 114536 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 103486 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 117144 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 123124 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 221954 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 169560 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 164418 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.9m/s
41%
748mm
Popular news

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

June 3, 02:10 AM • 42306 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

June 3, 02:41 AM • 45625 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"

June 3, 03:12 AM • 49260 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

07:15 AM • 22581 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 60418 views
Publications

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 74609 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 60713 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 114536 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 221954 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 377632 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Vitalii Kim

Rustem Umerov

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Chernihiv

Sums

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 18296 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

07:15 AM • 22804 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

06:54 AM • 18660 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 145428 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 150831 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

MiG-31

How long were shopping centers in Ukraine idle due to alarms in May: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

In May, the duration of air raid alerts, during which shopping centers suspended operations, decreased significantly, especially in the center. The shopping centers of Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions felt the greatest relief.

How long were shopping centers in Ukraine idle due to alarms in May: details

In May, the duration of air raid alerts, during which the work of shopping centers in Ukraine was stopped, significantly decreased compared to previous months. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers (UCCS).

Details

The biggest reduction in shopping center downtime during alarms was observed in the central regions of the country.

According to the UCCS, the following was observed in May:

  • reduction average duration of alarms in most regions;
    • decrease in the number alarms in the central regions;
      • overall reduction impact of air raid alerts on the operation of shopping centers;
        • positive dynamics, which allowed to increase the period of uninterrupted operation of shopping centers.

          The greatest relief compared to the previous month was felt by shopping centers in the Dnipropetrovsk region (decrease from 24.3% to 4.8%) and Kharkiv (from 23.1% to 11.8%), where the total duration of air raid alerts also significantly decreased

          – noted in the press service of the UCCS.

          However, in some regions, the share of air raid alert duration during the working hours of shopping centers, on the contrary, increased. We are talking about Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv and Odessa regions.

          The top five regions where shopping centers interrupted their work the most due to air raid alerts in May 2025 are as follows: Donetsk region (67.3%), Sumy region (50.9%), Zaporizhia region (17.7%), Kharkiv region (11.8%) and Poltava region (9.5%)

          – detailed in the press service of the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers.

          The press service also noted that despite the continuation of enemy attacks, the adaptation of business to the conditions of war continues, and shopping center owners continue to implement security measures for staff and visitors.

          Additionally

          The Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers has developed an interactive map of the duration of air raid alerts in the regions of Ukraine since February 24, 2022. The map will be updated monthly and allows you to track the main indicators in the context of regions in dynamics.

          Read also

          Night drone attack on Kyiv: debris damaged the balcony of an apartment in Obolon31.01.25, 06:13 • 106511 views

          Andrey Kulik

          Andrey Kulik

          SocietyWarEconomy
          Donetsk Oblast
          Mykolaiv Oblast
          Sumy Oblast
          Cherkasy Oblast
          Kirovohrad Oblast
          Poltava Oblast
          Odesa Oblast
          Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
          Zaporizhzhia Oblast
          Ukraine
          Kharkiv
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9