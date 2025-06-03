How long were shopping centers in Ukraine idle due to alarms in May: details

In May, the duration of air raid alerts, during which the work of shopping centers in Ukraine was stopped, significantly decreased compared to previous months. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers (UCCS).

The biggest reduction in shopping center downtime during alarms was observed in the central regions of the country.

According to the UCCS, the following was observed in May:

reduction average duration of alarms in most regions;

decrease in the number alarms in the central regions;

overall reduction impact of air raid alerts on the operation of shopping centers;

positive dynamics, which allowed to increase the period of uninterrupted operation of shopping centers.

The greatest relief compared to the previous month was felt by shopping centers in the Dnipropetrovsk region (decrease from 24.3% to 4.8%) and Kharkiv (from 23.1% to 11.8%), where the total duration of air raid alerts also significantly decreased – noted in the press service of the UCCS.

However, in some regions, the share of air raid alert duration during the working hours of shopping centers, on the contrary, increased. We are talking about Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv and Odessa regions.

The top five regions where shopping centers interrupted their work the most due to air raid alerts in May 2025 are as follows: Donetsk region (67.3%), Sumy region (50.9%), Zaporizhia region (17.7%), Kharkiv region (11.8%) and Poltava region (9.5%) – detailed in the press service of the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers.

The press service also noted that despite the continuation of enemy attacks, the adaptation of business to the conditions of war continues, and shopping center owners continue to implement security measures for staff and visitors.

The Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers has developed an interactive map of the duration of air raid alerts in the regions of Ukraine since February 24, 2022. The map will be updated monthly and allows you to track the main indicators in the context of regions in dynamics.

