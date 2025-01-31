Night drone attack on Kyiv: debris damaged the balcony of an apartment in Obolon

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 66776 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 89254 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106239 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109288 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129093 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103335 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133589 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103713 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113397 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116969 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101898 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 45654 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117181 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 51468 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111719 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 66660 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129076 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133578 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165683 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155528 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18634 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22865 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111719 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117181 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139676 views
Night drone attack on Kyiv: debris damaged the balcony of an apartment in Obolon

Night drone attack on Kyiv: debris damaged the balcony of an apartment in Obolon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106398 views

Russian occupiers launched a drone attack on Kyiv at night on January 31. As a result of the fall of the drone debris, a balcony was damaged and glass was broken in an apartment in Obolon, with no injuries.

On the night of January 31, Russian occupiers once again attacked Kyiv with drones. As a result of the fall of the debris of an enemy drone in Obolon, an apartment in a high-rise building was damaged. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote about it on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the mayor of the capital, debris fell in one of the districts, and the balcony of one of the apartments in a multi-storey building was damaged.

In Obolon, according to preliminary reports, as a result of the fall of UAV debris, glass was broken and a balcony in one of the apartments in a high-rise building was damaged

- the mayor said in a post.

Klitschko also informed that rescuers and medics are already at the scene. As of now, there are no injuries.

Recall

As a result of the Russian shelling of a residential building in Sumy , 9 people were killed and 13 were injured. Two multi-storey buildings and more than 20 cars were damaged, and police received 129 statements from local residents.

New attacks in Donetsk region: occupants use FPV drones and a 500-kg bomb, wounded

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
donetskDonetsk
kyivKyiv

