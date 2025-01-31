Night drone attack on Kyiv: debris damaged the balcony of an apartment in Obolon

On the night of January 31, Russian occupiers once again attacked Kyiv with drones. As a result of the fall of the debris of an enemy drone in Obolon, an apartment in a high-rise building was damaged. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote about it on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the mayor of the capital, debris fell in one of the districts, and the balcony of one of the apartments in a multi-storey building was damaged.

In Obolon, according to preliminary reports, as a result of the fall of UAV debris, glass was broken and a balcony in one of the apartments in a high-rise building was damaged - the mayor said in a post.

Klitschko also informed that rescuers and medics are already at the scene. As of now, there are no injuries.

Recall

As a result of the Russian shelling of a residential building in Sumy , 9 people were killed and 13 were injured. Two multi-storey buildings and more than 20 cars were damaged, and police received 129 statements from local residents.

New attacks in Donetsk region: occupants use FPV drones and a 500-kg bomb, wounded