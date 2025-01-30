New attacks in Donetsk region: occupants use FPV drones and a 500-kg bomb, wounded

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 66521 views
02:39 PM • 66521 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 89141 views
11:57 AM • 89141 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106218 views
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106218 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109267 views
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109267 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129063 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129063 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103330 views
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103330 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133569 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103713 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113397 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116969 views
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116969 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 101893 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101893 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 45597 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 45597 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 117166 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117166 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 51407 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111704 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 66521 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129063 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133569 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165672 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 155518 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155518 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 18546 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18546 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 22783 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22783 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111704 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117166 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139670 views
New attacks in Donetsk region: occupants use FPV drones and a 500-kg bomb, wounded

New attacks in Donetsk region: occupants use FPV drones and a 500-kg bomb, wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29827 views

As a result of Russian attacks in Pokrovsk and Bilytske, 5 civilians were wounded. A car, 4 two-story houses and an administrative building were damaged.

Occupants do not stop shelling Donetsk region. According to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, 5 more people were wounded in today's attacks, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, 3 people were wounded by an FPV drone in Pokrovsk, and a car was damaged.

The Russians dropped a 500-kilogram guided bomb on Bilytske in the Dobropole community. Two women aged 44 and 47 were wounded. Four two-story buildings and an administrative building were damaged, added Filashkin.

Donetsk region again under massive shelling by Russia: children injured and dozens of houses destroyed30.01.25, 13:22 • 29462 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
donetskDonetsk

