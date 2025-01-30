New attacks in Donetsk region: occupants use FPV drones and a 500-kg bomb, wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian attacks in Pokrovsk and Bilytske, 5 civilians were wounded. A car, 4 two-story houses and an administrative building were damaged.
Occupants do not stop shelling Donetsk region. According to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, 5 more people were wounded in today's attacks, UNN reports.
Details
According to the head of the RMA, 3 people were wounded by an FPV drone in Pokrovsk, and a car was damaged.
The Russians dropped a 500-kilogram guided bomb on Bilytske in the Dobropole community. Two women aged 44 and 47 were wounded. Four two-story buildings and an administrative building were damaged, added Filashkin.
Donetsk region again under massive shelling by Russia: children injured and dozens of houses destroyed30.01.25, 13:22 • 29462 views