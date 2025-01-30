Donetsk region again under massive shelling by Russia: children injured and dozens of houses destroyed

As a result of massive Russian shelling in Donetsk region, 6 people were wounded, including two children, one person was killed, more than 40 private houses in several settlements were damaged, 7 of them were completely destroyed, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Donetsk region is again under massive shelling - there are civilian casualties," Filashkin wrote and listed:

At least 5 people were wounded in Kramatorsk, including two children: An 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. The extent of the damage is being established.

In Kostyantynivka, 3 private houses were damaged.

In Ivanopillya, 1 person died and 7 houses were damaged.

In Bilokuzmynivka, 6 houses were damaged.

In Komar, 25 private houses were damaged, 7 of which were completely destroyed.

1 person was wounded in Chasovyi Yar.

Addendum

According to the Donetsk regional police, Russians killed one person and wounded four others in Donetsk region over the past day. Police recorded 2,460 Russian attacks on the front line and residential areas over the day. Russian troops attacked 9 localities: the towns of Bilytske, Kostyantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Siversk, and the villages of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and Oleksandrivka. 69 civilian objects were destroyed, including 40 residential buildings:

A civilian was killed in Siversk as a result of shelling and a private house was damaged.

The occupiers shelled Pokrovsk three times, including with drones, wounding two civilians and damaging a private house, a cafe, and a civilian car.

Russia dropped two FAB-500 bombs on Bilytske, injuring two people, damaging 14 private houses and 4 cars.

In Rodynske, 4 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

The enemy attacked Kostyantynivka with three FAB-250 bombs, damaging 12 apartment buildings, an educational institution, 8 garages, and a civilian car.

In Lyman, 7 private houses, 4 outbuildings, a garage, a car, and a power line were damaged.

In Illinivka of the Kostiantynivka community, an enterprise was destroyed, and a private house was damaged in Ivanopillia.

