Donetsk region again under massive shelling by Russia: children injured and dozens of houses destroyed

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 51810 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 80433 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104867 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108021 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126975 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103022 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132097 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103671 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113375 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116957 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100726 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 35360 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115244 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 41226 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109746 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 51810 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126975 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132097 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164427 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154346 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 11401 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 16743 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109746 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115244 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139198 views
Donetsk region again under massive shelling by Russia: children injured and dozens of houses destroyed

Donetsk region again under massive shelling by Russia: children injured and dozens of houses destroyed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29462 views

One person was killed and 6 people, including two children, were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region. More than 40 private houses in different localities were damaged, 7 of them were completely destroyed.

As a result of massive Russian shelling in Donetsk region, 6 people were wounded, including two children, one person was killed, more than 40 private houses in several settlements were damaged, 7 of them were completely destroyed, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Donetsk region is again under massive shelling - there are civilian casualties," Filashkin wrote and listed:

  • At least 5 people were wounded in Kramatorsk, including two children: An 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. The extent of the damage is being established.
    • In Kostyantynivka, 3 private houses were damaged.
      • In Ivanopillya, 1 person died and 7 houses were damaged.
        • In Bilokuzmynivka, 6 houses were damaged.
          • In Komar, 25 private houses were damaged, 7 of which were completely destroyed.
            • 1 person was wounded in Chasovyi Yar.

              Addendum

              According to the Donetsk regional police, Russians killed one person and wounded four others in Donetsk region over the past day. Police recorded 2,460 Russian attacks on the front line and residential areas over the day. Russian troops attacked 9 localities: the towns of Bilytske, Kostyantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Siversk, and the villages of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and Oleksandrivka. 69 civilian objects were destroyed, including 40 residential buildings:

              • A civilian was killed in Siversk as a result of shelling and a private house was damaged.
                • The occupiers shelled Pokrovsk three times, including with drones, wounding two civilians and damaging a private house, a cafe, and a civilian car.
                  • Russia dropped two FAB-500 bombs on Bilytske, injuring two people, damaging 14 private houses and 4 cars.
                    • In Rodynske, 4 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged.
                      • The enemy attacked Kostyantynivka with three FAB-250 bombs, damaging 12 apartment buildings, an educational institution, 8 garages, and a civilian car.
                        • In Lyman, 7 private houses, 4 outbuildings, a garage, a car, and a power line were damaged.
                          • In Illinivka of the Kostiantynivka community, an enterprise was destroyed, and a private house was damaged in Ivanopillia.

                            Almost half of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector: General Staff shows updated map of combat actions30.01.25, 08:34 • 25553 views

                            Julia Shramko

                            Julia Shramko

                            War
                            kramatorskKramatorsk
                            donetskDonetsk

