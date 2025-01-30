ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Almost half of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector: General Staff shows updated map of combat actions

Almost half of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector: General Staff shows updated map of combat actions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 25553 views

Over the last day, 158 combat engagements were registered, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 72 attacks. The enemy carried out 43 air strikes and fired over 5,300 times.

Over the past day, 158 combat engagements were recorded at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Lyman sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of January 30 at 8 a.m. and showed a map of combat actions for January 29, UNN reports.

In total, 158 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy reportedly carried out 43 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 96 KABs and using 2,120 kamikaze drones. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand three hundred attacks, 90 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one air defense facility, as well as two other important objects of the Russian invaders," the report says.

The situation by area:

According to the updated information, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector.

Ten occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 26 times. He tried to advance near Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Novolyubivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders six times near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, ten firefights were registered in the areas of Novomarkove, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near the localities of Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 72 aggressor's assault and offensive actions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian troops' positions six times near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne and Novoocheretuvate.

In the Huliaypillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky sectors, the enemy did not conduct any assault or offensive actions, is constantly shelling the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure with all available types of weapons, and is actively using attack UAVs.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and UAVs in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled eight attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 19 air strikes using 35 guided bombs, and also carried out 426 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, 12 of which were from MLRS," the statement said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

