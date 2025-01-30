General Staff: occupation forces lost 1270 servicemen within 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Ukrainian troops eliminated 1270 occupants. Also, 4 tanks, 17 artillery systems, 54 UAVs and other enemy military equipment were destroyed.
Terrorists have lost 1270 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Combat losses of the occupation forces for the period from 02/24/22 to 01/30/25:
- Personnel: 835 940 (+1270).
- Tanks: 9890 (+4).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20614 (+17).
- Artillery systems: 22412 (+17).
- RSVP: 1264.
- Air defense means: 1050.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 23510 (+54).
- Cruise missiles: 3054.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 35451 (+85).
- Special equipment: 3725 (+4).
