Terrorists have lost 1270 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the occupation forces for the period from 02/24/22 to 01/30/25:

- Personnel: 835 940 (+1270).

- Tanks: 9890 (+4).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20614 (+17).

- Artillery systems: 22412 (+17).

- RSVP: 1264.

- Air defense means: 1050.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 23510 (+54).

- Cruise missiles: 3054.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 35451 (+85).

- Special equipment: 3725 (+4).

152 combat engagements in the frontline: where occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense - General Staff