152 combat engagements in the frontline: where occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense - General Staff

There were 152 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy continues to actively attack in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants tried to advance once in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 10 times near Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, enemy troops attacked in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Novolyubivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna. The defenders repelled 26 attacks.

In the Northern sector, terrorists stormed the area of Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 attempts by militants to advance in the areas of Novomarkove, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attacked 15 times in the areas of Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, terrorists fired 67 times in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the militants carried out 6 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne and Novoocherytuvate.

