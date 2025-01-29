152 combat engagements in the frontline: where occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense - General Staff

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 44121 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76456 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104261 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107456 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125989 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102846 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131369 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103645 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113357 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100167 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 30224 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114359 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35998 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108841 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 44121 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125989 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131369 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163845 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153805 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 8198 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 14026 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108841 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114359 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139009 views
152 combat engagements in the frontline: where occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37681 views

Over the last day, 152 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. Most enemy attacks were registered in the Pokrovsk sector - 67 attempts to break through near 12 localities.

There were 152 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy continues to actively attack in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants tried to advance once in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 10 times near Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, enemy troops attacked in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Novolyubivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna. The defenders repelled 26 attacks.

In the Northern sector, terrorists stormed the area of Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 attempts by militants to advance in the areas of Novomarkove, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attacked 15 times in the areas of Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, terrorists fired 67 times in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the militants carried out 6 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne and Novoocherytuvate.

Hottest spots in the frontline today in the Pokrovsk and Lyman sectors - General Staff29.01.25, 16:20 • 26948 views

Julia Kotwicka

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

