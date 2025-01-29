ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 60135 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 85341 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105623 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108718 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128134 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103177 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132917 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103691 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113388 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116961 views

Hottest spots in the frontline today in the Pokrovsk and Lyman sectors - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26949 views

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have made 91 attempts to attack Ukrainian positions, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 39 attacks. In the Liman sector, 19 enemy attacks were repelled.

Since the beginning of the day, 91 battles have taken place on the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy suffers significant losses in manpower, the enemy was also active in the Lyman sector, the General Staff reported in a report as of January 29 at 16:00, UNN writes.

The enemy continues to try to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, and the Defense Forces are holding back the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them. Today, the number of enemy attacks increased to 91

- reported the General Staff

The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. A number of localities, including Stara Huta, Studenok, Tymofiivka, Bobylivka and Kamen, were hit by the terrorist army's shelling today.

The situation is reportedly as follows:

The enemy attacked our positions eight times in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, enemy units attacked in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Novolyubivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled 19 attacks, and four firefights are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made five attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Verkhnekamianske in the Siversky sector, but was repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assaults by the invaders near Novomarkove, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the vicinity of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 39 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly. The defense forces have already repelled 27 enemy attacks in the area, holding back the enemy's offensive. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian troops' positions six times near the towns of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne and Novoocheretuvate. One firefight is ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations on the Kharkiv, Huliaypillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions.

"In Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by Russian invaders today, three firefights are ongoing, and the enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropping 21 guided missiles," the General Staff noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

