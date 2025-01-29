ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Almost half of combat engagements in Pokrovsk sector, Defense Forces hold back enemy in Novopavlivka sector: General Staff updates combat map

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26476 views

There were 193 combat engagements in the frontline, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 2 missile and 33 air strikes, and made over 5,000 artillery attacks.

There were 193 combat engagements at the front yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novopavlivka sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on January 29 and showed a map of the fighting, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 193 combat engagements took place

- the General Staff reported.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 33 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles and 71 KABs. In addition, it fired over 5,000 artillery rounds, 84 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,424 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

"Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one ammunition depot, seven at areas where personnel and military equipment were concentrated, two at control points and two at enemy artillery systems," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, seven combat engagements with Russian proxies took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia yesterday.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops stopped 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Kutkivka, Kindrashivka, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Bohuslavka.

The number of combat engagements in the Lyman sector reached 10 over the last day. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Bohuslavka, Novolyubivka, Makiivka and in Serebryansky forest.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions 17 times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Novosilka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector yesterday, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 enemy attempts to advance near Predtechyne, Bila Hora and Chasovyi Yar.

The enemy tried to break into our defense 20 times in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Krymske, Diliyivka, Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 88 attacks were repelled by our defenders. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Zelene, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Muravka, Dachne, Bohdanivka, Kurakhove and Ulakly.

Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novopavlivka sector. In the areas of Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses seven times.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, the invaders attacked the area of Novosilka five times.

Our soldiers repelled one attack of the Russian invaders on the Prydniprovsky direction.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions yesterday.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"Ten combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector yesterday, the enemy launched 24 air strikes using 34 KABs, fired more than three hundred artillery rounds, including three from multiple launch rocket systems," the report said.

Russian losses per day: Ukrainian defenders killed 1670 invaders29.01.25, 07:34 • 32823 views

