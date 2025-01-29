Russian losses per day: Ukrainian defenders killed 1670 invaders

The enemy lost 1670 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 01/29/25:

- Personnel: 834 670 (+1670).

- Tanks: 9886 (+10).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20597 (+24).

- Artillery systems: 22395 (+29).

- RSVP: 1264 (+1).

- Air defense means: 1050.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 23456 (+57).

- Cruise missiles: 3054 (+1).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 35366 (+97).

- Special equipment: 3721 (+3).

