Russian losses per day: Ukrainian defenders killed 1670 invaders
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1670 enemy troops. Moreover, 10 tanks, 24 armored personnel carriers, 29 artillery systems and 57 enemy UAVs were destroyed.
The enemy lost 1670 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 01/29/25:
- Personnel: 834 670 (+1670).
- Tanks: 9886 (+10).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20597 (+24).
- Artillery systems: 22395 (+29).
- RSVP: 1264 (+1).
- Air defense means: 1050.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 23456 (+57).
- Cruise missiles: 3054 (+1).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 35366 (+97).
- Special equipment: 3721 (+3).
At the frontline 159 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff shows map of combat actions28.01.25, 08:40 • 26603 views