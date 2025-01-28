At the frontline 159 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff shows map of combat actions

Over the past day, 159 combat actions took place at the frontline, more than half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of January 28, publishing a map of combat actions for January 27, UNN reports.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 159 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy conducted 28 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 60 KABs. In addition, it conducted over five thousand attacks, including 87 from multiple launch rocket systems and used 2,411 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel and two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, he tried five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk.

Six attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian troops repelled enemy assaults near Pishchane, Kutkivka, Petropavlivka and Lozova.

The enemy attacked ten times in the Lyman direction. They tried to penetrate our defense near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Terny, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Zarichne and Kolodyazi.

In the Siversky sector, our soldiers successfully repelled one enemy attack near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked seven times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyno and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 85 aggressor's assault actions towards the settlements of Vodyane Druhe, Zelenne Pole, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadezhdinka, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Baranivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Novoandriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Novosilka, Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne and Velyka Novosilka over the past day.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces twice stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Novodanylivka and in the direction of Orikhiv.

Defense forces are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, successfully repelling three enemy offensives in the Prydniprovsky sector.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Hulyaypilsky sector yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their operation in the Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy carried out 24 air strikes, dropping 30 KABs, and fired 302 times, including three times from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 assault attacks by the invaders," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

