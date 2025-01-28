At the frontline 159 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff shows map of combat actions

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100324 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 31635 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114574 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 37408 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109060 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 46150 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126215 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131555 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163967 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153908 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 8839 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 14484 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109041 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114555 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139038 views
At the frontline 159 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff shows map of combat actions

At the frontline 159 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff shows map of combat actions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26602 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 159 combat engagements over the past day. The enemy carried out 28 air strikes, fired over 5,000 times and used 2,411 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, 159 combat actions took place at the frontline, more than half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of January 28, publishing a map of combat actions for January 27, UNN reports.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 159 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy conducted 28 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 60 KABs. In addition, it conducted over five thousand attacks, including 87 from multiple launch rocket systems and used 2,411 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel and two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, he tried five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk.

Six attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian troops repelled enemy assaults near Pishchane, Kutkivka, Petropavlivka and Lozova.

The enemy attacked ten times in the Lyman direction. They tried to penetrate our defense near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Terny, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Zarichne and Kolodyazi.

In the Siversky sector, our soldiers successfully repelled one enemy attack near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked seven times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyno and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 85 aggressor's assault actions towards the settlements of Vodyane Druhe, Zelenne Pole, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadezhdinka, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Baranivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Novoandriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Novosilka, Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne and Velyka Novosilka over the past day.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces twice stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Novodanylivka and in the direction of Orikhiv.

Defense forces are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, successfully repelling three enemy offensives in the Prydniprovsky sector.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Hulyaypilsky sector yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their operation in the Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy carried out 24 air strikes, dropping 30 KABs, and fired 302 times, including three times from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 assault attacks by the invaders," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Plus 1380 more occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses28.01.25, 07:59 • 29228 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising