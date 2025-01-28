Plus 1380 more occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. 1380 occupants, 5 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment were destroyed. The enemy's losses were made public on the morning of January 28 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 01/28/25 were approximately:

personnel - 833000 (+1380) persons liquidated

tanks - 9876 (+5)

armored combat vehicles - 20573 (+12)

artillery systems - 22366 (+27)

RSZV - 1263 (0)

air defense assets - 1050 (0)

airplanes - 369 (0)

helicopters - 331 (0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23399 (+72)

cruise missiles - 3053 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 35269 (+86)

special equipment - 3718 (+2)

The data is being updated.

Ukraine's defense forces have recently recaptured previously lost positions near Toretsk. Meanwhile, the Russian invaders are advancing at the front near Toretsk, Chasovyi Yar and Kurakhove. This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

