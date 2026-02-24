Germany increased military aid to Ukraine to 11.5 billion euros in 2026 - Merz

Berlin is significantly increasing its support for Ukraine in the war against Russia, focusing on defense financing, sanctions pressure on Moscow, and forming long-term security guarantees for Europe. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," UNN reports.

Details

According to the Chancellor, the courage of the Ukrainian military remains an example for the whole world, and Germany's position on supporting Ukraine is unwavering.

Ukrainian bravery remains a source of inspiration for the entire world. Germany's commitment to the cause remains steadfast - said Merz.

He announced that in 2026, the German government will increase the volume of military aid to Ukraine to 11.5 billion euros and will continue to expand cooperation in the defense industry.

Today, we are providing the strongest support to Ukraine. For 2026, the government has increased military support to 11.5 billion euros, and we are constantly improving our cooperation in the defense industry - noted the Chancellor.

Merz separately emphasized the work within the European Union on launching a credit mechanism of 90 billion euros for Ukraine.

In the EU, we are working to operationalize a 90 billion euro loan so that the first payments can be made as early as April - he said.

The Chancellor stressed that the end of the war is possible only by increasing pressure on Russia and depleting its financial capabilities.

This war will end only when Putin realizes that he cannot win. That is why we must increase pressure on Russia and deplete the financing of its war - emphasized Merz.

He added that the next package of European Union sanctions is aimed precisely at achieving this goal, and stressed that Russia is no longer as strong as it tries to demonstrate.

According to the Chancellor, the future peace must be long-lasting and just, without a violent revision of borders, and Ukraine's security is an integral part of the security of all Europe.

The security of Ukraine and the security of Europe are inseparable - Merz concluded.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced increased assistance to Ukraine in air defense and energy resilience. London allocated 500 million pounds sterling in air defense aid and mobilized a significant number of generators.

At the same time, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius criticized Donald Trump's approach to Russia's war against Ukraine. He stated that Trump's actions could have strengthened Putin's confidence and complicated negotiations.