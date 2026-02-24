Germany increased military aid to Ukraine to 11.5 billion euros in 2026 - Merz

$43.300.02
The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Rubikon unit's MTZ and other occupation facilities, including with the use of ATACMS
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements said
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of lives
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the war
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious condition
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - Fico
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Volunteer injured by FPV drone attack in Kupyansk district during local evacuation: prosecutor's office launched investigation
Garik Korogodsky's daughter explained why she joined the military service
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of Defense
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:20 PM • 61831 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
February 23, 01:02 PM • 65098 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacation
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthday
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first time
"I can't believe you're 18": Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of age
Germany increased military aid to Ukraine to 11.5 billion euros in 2026 - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Germany is increasing its support for Ukraine, raising military aid to 11.5 billion euros by 2026. The EU is also working on a 90 billion euro loan mechanism for Ukraine.

Germany increased military aid to Ukraine to 11.5 billion euros in 2026 - Merz

Berlin is significantly increasing its support for Ukraine in the war against Russia, focusing on defense financing, sanctions pressure on Moscow, and forming long-term security guarantees for Europe. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," UNN reports.

Details

According to the Chancellor, the courage of the Ukrainian military remains an example for the whole world, and Germany's position on supporting Ukraine is unwavering.

Ukrainian bravery remains a source of inspiration for the entire world. Germany's commitment to the cause remains steadfast

- said Merz.

He announced that in 2026, the German government will increase the volume of military aid to Ukraine to 11.5 billion euros and will continue to expand cooperation in the defense industry.

Today, we are providing the strongest support to Ukraine. For 2026, the government has increased military support to 11.5 billion euros, and we are constantly improving our cooperation in the defense industry

- noted the Chancellor.

Merz separately emphasized the work within the European Union on launching a credit mechanism of 90 billion euros for Ukraine.

In the EU, we are working to operationalize a 90 billion euro loan so that the first payments can be made as early as April

- he said.

The Chancellor stressed that the end of the war is possible only by increasing pressure on Russia and depleting its financial capabilities.

This war will end only when Putin realizes that he cannot win. That is why we must increase pressure on Russia and deplete the financing of its war

- emphasized Merz.

He added that the next package of European Union sanctions is aimed precisely at achieving this goal, and stressed that Russia is no longer as strong as it tries to demonstrate.

According to the Chancellor, the future peace must be long-lasting and just, without a violent revision of borders, and Ukraine's security is an integral part of the security of all Europe.

The security of Ukraine and the security of Europe are inseparable

- Merz concluded.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced increased assistance to Ukraine in air defense and energy resilience. London allocated 500 million pounds sterling in air defense aid and mobilized a significant number of generators.

At the same time, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius criticized Donald Trump's approach to Russia's war against Ukraine. He stated that Trump's actions could have strengthened Putin's confidence and complicated negotiations.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Vladimir Putin
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
Boris Pistorius
Great Britain
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
Berlin