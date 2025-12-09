General Staff Report: 164 combat engagements per day, hottest in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel attempts by Russian occupiers to advance deep into the territory. In total, since the beginning of this day, December 9, 164 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its evening summary as of 22:00, writes UNN.

Details

During the day, Russian invaders launched 40 air strikes, dropping 109 guided bombs, used 3313 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out 2994 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements.

The most tense situation remains in the eastern directions:

Pokrovsk direction: The enemy attacked 42 times in the areas of Shakhove, Ivanivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, and a number of other settlements. Our defenders are holding back the pressure, with battles still ongoing in five locations. According to preliminary data, 122 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 87 of whom are irretrievable.

Kostiantynivka direction: 18 combat engagements took place. The enemy tried to storm positions near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and other villages.

Lyman direction: The Defense Forces repelled 13 assault actions in the areas of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Myrnyi, and towards Stavky, Drobycheve.

Oleksandrivka direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks by invaders in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Vyshneve, and others.

Huliaipole direction: 13 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, Bilohirya, as well as in the directions of Varvarivka and Dobropillia.

Sloviansk direction: The enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Pereyizne.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully conducted offensive actions three times in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge. No combat engagements were recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

