General Staff Report: 164 combat engagements per day, hottest in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

08:14 PM • 556 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
07:09 PM • 3550 views
There are three documents on ending the war - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 10286 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
06:04 PM • 3636 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
03:34 PM • 24070 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 26285 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 22431 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 28459 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 49959 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28835 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
Russia again attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure, there is destruction - Naftogaz
Denied Russian aggression and called the war a "special military operation": the case of former TV presenter Nazarov sent to court
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligence
Zelenskyy entered the ranking of the most influential people in Europe: what places did Trump and Putin get?
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's call for elections in Ukraine
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligence
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
No sanctions, act through Russia
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 64096 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
António Costa
Valerii Zaluzhnyi
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
India
Europe
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 64634 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Technology
Social network
R-360 Neptune
Airbus A320 series
Boeing 737 MAX

General Staff Report: 164 combat engagements per day, hottest in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Over the past day, December 9, 164 combat engagements took place at the front. The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

General Staff Report: 164 combat engagements per day, hottest in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel attempts by Russian occupiers to advance deep into the territory. In total, since the beginning of this day, December 9, 164 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its evening summary as of 22:00, writes UNN.

Details

During the day, Russian invaders launched 40 air strikes, dropping 109 guided bombs, used 3313 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out 2994 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements.

The most tense situation remains in the eastern directions:

Pokrovsk direction: The enemy attacked 42 times in the areas of Shakhove, Ivanivka, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, and a number of other settlements. Our defenders are holding back the pressure, with battles still ongoing in five locations. According to preliminary data, 122 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 87 of whom are irretrievable.

Russians are changing tactics at the front, trying to infiltrate Siversk in Donbas - Trehubov09.12.25, 15:09 • 2210 views

Kostiantynivka direction: 18 combat engagements took place. The enemy tried to storm positions near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and other villages.

Lyman direction: The Defense Forces repelled 13 assault actions in the areas of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Myrnyi, and towards Stavky, Drobycheve.

Oleksandrivka direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks by invaders in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Vyshneve, and others.

Without Ukraine, ZNPP will not operate normally - Zelenskyy08.12.25, 20:35 • 3084 views

Huliaipole direction: 13 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, Bilohirya, as well as in the directions of Varvarivka and Dobropillia.

Sloviansk direction: The enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Pereyizne.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully conducted offensive actions three times in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge. No combat engagements were recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of 20 tanks in the Temryuk seaport and enemy warehouses in the occupied territories08.12.25, 15:08 • 2652 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Energoatom
Energy
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Electricity
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kostiantynivka