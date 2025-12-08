Without Ukraine, ZNPP will not operate normally - Zelenskyy

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
06:20 PM • 860 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 4690 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 12859 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 16158 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 23706 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 27876 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 27340 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17377 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 29269 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 13953 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0m/s
90%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"December 8, 09:07 AM • 10638 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"December 8, 09:29 AM • 21027 views
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media01:08 PM • 5872 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known02:17 PM • 10592 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 4418 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 4526 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 27876 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 27340 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 29269 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 36639 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 4032 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 36639 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 55149 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 65404 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 66146 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
YouTube
TikTok
Film

Without Ukraine, ZNPP will not operate normally - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in occupied Enerhodar will not operate normally without Ukrainian specialists. He also noted that Russia does not understand this.

Without Ukraine, ZNPP will not operate normally - Zelenskyy
Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Zaporizhzhia NPP in occupied Enerhodar would not be able to operate normally without Ukrainian specialists, but added that Russia does not quite understand this, UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding the ZNPP... it is occupied today, but everyone understands, I'm not sure Russia understands this, but we and our partners are talking about the fact that without us, it will not work normally. So, we still need to talk about this. But in principle, everything is said correctly, that sensitive issues are Donbas, the ZNPP issue, the money issue, and security guarantees. Then there is the question of how serious the security guarantees are to exchange them for territory that the enemy has not yet captured. First, we should not be so pessimistic about what the enemy has not yet captured. This does not mean that he will capture anything, although it is very difficult at the front. Secondly, in principle, the question is not - let's exchange territories for security guarantees, although the issue of exchanging territories, we have heard that let's exchange some territories for others. I'm not sure this is the right approach. There are territories that the Russians cannot hold," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that there are territories in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but these are complex issues, because if we stop along the front line, what will happen next with these territories.

This is what we are talking about. As I told you, the issue of territories in general is complex and it is part of the issue of territories. Of course, the most difficult thing is that Russia wants to seize part of our Donbas, namely part of the Donetsk region. They are doing everything for this, putting pressure on us. They will continue to do this themselves and not only - on the battlefield and informationally. We need to protect our own

- Zelenskyy added.

Recall

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, occupied by the Russians, temporarily lost external power supply overnight, which was the 11th such incident during the military conflict. After a half-hour outage, the ZNPP reconnected to the 330 kV power line, but the 750 kV line remained disconnected.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Energoatom
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Energodar