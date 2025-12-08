Without Ukraine, ZNPP will not operate normally - Zelenskyy

Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Zaporizhzhia NPP in occupied Enerhodar would not be able to operate normally without Ukrainian specialists, but added that Russia does not quite understand this, UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding the ZNPP... it is occupied today, but everyone understands, I'm not sure Russia understands this, but we and our partners are talking about the fact that without us, it will not work normally. So, we still need to talk about this. But in principle, everything is said correctly, that sensitive issues are Donbas, the ZNPP issue, the money issue, and security guarantees. Then there is the question of how serious the security guarantees are to exchange them for territory that the enemy has not yet captured. First, we should not be so pessimistic about what the enemy has not yet captured. This does not mean that he will capture anything, although it is very difficult at the front. Secondly, in principle, the question is not - let's exchange territories for security guarantees, although the issue of exchanging territories, we have heard that let's exchange some territories for others. I'm not sure this is the right approach. There are territories that the Russians cannot hold," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that there are territories in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but these are complex issues, because if we stop along the front line, what will happen next with these territories.

This is what we are talking about. As I told you, the issue of territories in general is complex and it is part of the issue of territories. Of course, the most difficult thing is that Russia wants to seize part of our Donbas, namely part of the Donetsk region. They are doing everything for this, putting pressure on us. They will continue to do this themselves and not only - on the battlefield and informationally. We need to protect our own - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, occupied by the Russians, temporarily lost external power supply overnight, which was the 11th such incident during the military conflict. After a half-hour outage, the ZNPP reconnected to the 330 kV power line, but the 750 kV line remained disconnected.