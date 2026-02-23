Gas and electricity imports secured - Svyrydenko provides update after threats from Hungary and Slovakia

Stable gas and electricity imports are ensured, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced following an energy meeting, UNN reports.

The priority is to stabilize energy supply throughout the country. The situation remains difficult. The government is mobilizing all necessary resources. In addition to domestic reserves, stable gas and electricity imports are being ensured. - Svyrydenko emphasized on social media.

Details

According to her, the government also continues to support people during the energy emergency. "Together with state-owned companies, we provide targeted assistance to people with disabilities and single pensioners. This week, additional kits are being delivered to residents of Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions, where the energy supply situation remains difficult. By the end of the week, 100,000 people will receive 'warmth packages'," she stated.

In parallel, according to the Prime Minister, other state support programs for people and businesses continue to operate.

Recall

Last week, Hungary and Slovakia threatened to stop electricity and gas supplies due to the non-delivery of oil via the "Druzhba" pipeline.

Subsequently, Hungary stated that it does not plan to stop electricity exports to Ukraine.

The Slovak publication Dennik N reported on February 23 that "electricity supplies from Slovakia to Ukraine continue."