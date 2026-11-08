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G7 foreign ministers will discuss cyberattacks that may involve pro-Russian hackers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

G7 foreign ministers in Paris will discuss recent cyberattacks that may involve pro-Russian groups.

G7 foreign ministers will discuss cyberattacks that may involve pro-Russian hackers

The foreign ministers of the "Group of Seven" (G7) countries will discuss recent cyberattacks allegedly carried out by pro-Russian groups during a meeting in Paris on Monday and Tuesday. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said this on Sunday. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

"French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot accepted my proposal to put this issue on the agenda, so tomorrow and the day after tomorrow we will discuss it," Tajani said during a briefing at the ministry.

On Saturday, the Italian minister said that hackers he described as pro-Russian had published his personal data on the darknet. According to him, the move was linked to the Italian government's support for Ukraine.

Tajani noted that in recent days, cases of "hybrid warfare" had been recorded in various European countries, as well as in South America. The G7 countries will discuss possible joint initiatives to counter such threats.

At the same time, Tajani did not directly accuse the Russian government of involvement in the cyberattacks.

"I said that the hackers were pro-Russian. I did not say that the Russian government was responsible for this. If I had evidence of the involvement of the Russian authorities, I would have said so," he stressed.

Hackers released the data of Italy’s foreign minister over his support for Ukraine08.11.26, 09:37 • 7670 views

Olga Rozgon

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