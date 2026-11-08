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Hackers released the data of Italy’s foreign minister over his support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

The personal data of Antonio Tajani were published on the darknet, and his family is being intimidated. The minister said he would not give in to pressure.

Hackers released the data of Italy’s foreign minister over his support for Ukraine

Hackers published the personal data of Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on the “darknet” and are trying to intimidate members of his family. The reason is Tajani’s support for Ukraine. The minister reported this on the social network “X,” UNN reports.

Details

My reaction is very simple: I will not allow myself to be intimidated in any way. I will continue working to protect my ministry and Italy, strengthening ever closer ties and cooperation with our allies so that we can protect ourselves together. Our position on Ukraine is the political reason why I have been targeted: defending the freedom of a sovereign state and clearly standing on the side of democracy and the independence of a nation is dangerous for these criminal actors

— Tajani wrote.

He added that Italy would continue to protect its cybersecurity and combat cybercrime.

We would like to remind you

The perpetrators warned of a new wave of attacks during EU summits attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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