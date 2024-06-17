FT: in May, Russia overtook the US as a gas supplier to Europe

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11550 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 121881 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 125904 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140500 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200569 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240024 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148142 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370162 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182596 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149812 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 84793 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118937 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21816 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 42219 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 121881 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107351 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 125905 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 120527 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140500 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8104 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10476 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14760 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16167 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 22919 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

FT: in May, Russia overtook the US as a gas supplier to Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24002 views

Despite efforts to cut off supplies of Russian fossil fuels, gas imports to Europe from Russia in May exceeded those from the United States.

FT: in May, Russia overtook the US as a gas supplier to Europe

Gas imports to Europe from Russia in May exceeded supplies from the United States for the first time in almost two years, despite the region's efforts to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reports, according to UNN.  

Details

It is pointed out that this emphasizes the difficulties of further reducing Europe's dependence on gas from Russia, while several Eastern European countries still rely on imports from their neighbor.

"It's impressive to see that the market share of Russian gas and (LNG) in Europe has grown by a few inches after all we've been through and all the efforts that have been made to decouple and reduce energy supply risks," said Tom Majec-Mancer, head of gas analytics at ICIS.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow cut pipeline gas supplies to Europe, and the region increased its imports of LNG, which is delivered on specialized vessels, with the United States becoming the main supplier.

The United States overtook Russia as a gas supplier to Europe in September 2022, and from 2023 onwards, it will account for about a fifth of the region's gas supplies.

However, according to ICIS, last month gas and LNG shipments through the Russian pipeline accounted for 15 percent of total supplies to the EU, the UK, Switzerland, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and North Macedonia.

According to ICIS, LNG from the US accounted for 14 percent of supplies to the region, the lowest level since August 2022.

"The reversal comes amid a general increase in European imports of Russian LNG, despite the fact that several EU countries are pushing for sanctions against them," the newspaper writes.

EU begins discussions on 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on LNG - media08.05.24, 19:45 • 21693 views

May deliveries were reportedly affected by one-off factors, including a failure at a major US LNG export facility, while Russia sent more gas through Turkey ahead of scheduled maintenance in June. Gas demand in Europe also remains relatively weak, with storage volumes close to record levels for this time of year.

According to ICIS's Majec-Mancer, this reversal "will likely not last long" as Russia will be able to supply LNG to Asia via the Northern Sea Route in the summer. According to him, this will likely lead to a reduction in volumes shipped to Europe, while US LNG production has increased again.

The transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia also expires this year, jeopardizing flows through this route, the publication notes.

EU discusses gas transit with Ukraine, one of the options may include gas from Azerbaijan - Bloomberg11.06.24, 11:48 • 18326 views

The European Commission supports efforts to create an investment plan to expand pipeline capacity in the Southern Gas Corridor between the EU and Azerbaijan.

At the same time, a senior EU official reportedly said that supplies via this route are currently insufficient to replace the 14 billion cubic meters of Russian gas that currently pass through Ukraine to the EU every year.

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said that during a trip to Japan this month, she expressed concern about the diversion of LNG from Europe to meet Asian demand.

She said Tokyo and Brussels have set up an "early warning system" to monitor LNG shortages and agreed that both should take energy conservation measures.

"The EU is ready to mitigate any negative supply or demand developments on global gas markets," she added. - "Our gas storage capacity remains at record high levels and our gas demand has stabilized at record lows, down 20 percent compared to 2021.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
Financial Times
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Switzerland
Tokyo
North Macedonia
European Union
Azerbaijan
Serbia
Asia
Brussels
United Kingdom
Europe
Japan
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91