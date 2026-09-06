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"Flash" warned of possible massive Russian strikes on Kyiv in winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Serhii Beskrestnov predicts massive Russian strikes on Kyiv's systems this winter. He called for considering the evacuation of civilians and warned of a shortage of Patriots.

"Flash" warned of possible massive Russian strikes on Kyiv in winter

Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, adviser to the President of Ukraine on defense technologies, warned of the risk of massive Russian strikes on Kyiv’s energy, water-supply and heating infrastructure. The Guardian reports this, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, Beskrestnov said that Russia and Ukraine had found themselves in an “escalation of a war of long-range strikes with a growing risk to civilians, in which neither side can achieve a complete victory.”

The official also expressed concern about Kyiv’s prospects this winter and noted that the city authorities should consider evacuating civilians, particularly elderly people, in advance.

This is now a war of cities, a war of infrastructure. No one wins this war, because after the war both countries will have destroyed their economies and infrastructure. So this is foolishness. We must stop this war. We proposed that Russia stop this war, but Russia does not want to stop

 - Beskrestnov said.

According to “Flash,” Russia may carry out sustained bombardments of Kyiv’s electricity, water-supply and heating systems this winter using high-speed ballistic missiles, which it is producing at a rate of more than 100 per month.

Earlier this week, Vladimir Putin said that the Russian military had been “ordered to prepare and carry out massive strikes” against Ukraine’s energy facilities, showing no signs of ending the war

 - the publication writes.

putin boasted at a meeting with Witkoff and Kushner that Kyiv was not being struck from "zero hours"05.09.26, 21:07 • 10183 views

It is horrifying to me. We are talking about 2–3 million people, and Russia understands that this could create a catastrophe in Kyiv

- the official added.

According to the publication, Ukraine is critically short of American Patriot interceptor missiles, the main weapon capable of stopping ballistic missiles. At the same time, according to available information, Beskrestnov said that he was “not sure” that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be able to obtain enough from abroad to prevent a crisis.

We remind you

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is intensifying its strikes and preparing for winter. He explained that Russian attacks on Ukrainian logistics were one of the reasons for Ukraine’s strikes on the respective facilities in the russian federation.

Alla Kiosak

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