putin boasted at a meeting with Witkoff and Kushner that Kyiv was not being struck from "zero hours"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began talks with U.S. President's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on a peace plan to resolve the war in Ukraine and immediately emphasized: "strikes on Kyiv have not been carried out since midnight today," UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

The Russian dictator said that Ukraine had significantly reduced the number of attacks. He also added that "strikes on Kyiv have not been carried out since midnight today."

Putin noted that Trump continues to seek ways to resolve the conflict. He added that after Moscow, Witkoff and Kushner would travel to Kyiv.

Putin said that "such contacts benefit the negotiations."

For his part, Witkoff thanked the Russian president for the meeting and conveyed Trump's best wishes to him.

Putin has begun talks with Trump's special envoys at the Kremlin

Addendum

After midnight today, explosions were heard on the outskirts of Kyiv. In addition, the enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region.

As reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, two people were killed in the Kyiv region today as a result of Russian attacks.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, after arriving by plane in Moscow on September 5, departed from the airport by motorcade for central Moscow.

Update

According to AP, U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Saturday to try to revive stalled efforts to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The last known visit by Witkoff and Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, to Moscow took place in January, when they met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. They had never previously visited Kyiv, but Zelenskyy said he expected them in Ukraine's capital on Sunday, September 6.