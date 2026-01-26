European Starlink alternative: Rheinmetall and OHB to create their own internet network for the German army

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 12 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 1304 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 7558 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 19025 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 12884 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 23777 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 19352 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 26115 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 35913 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 30254 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4.4m/s
89%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - MediaJanuary 26, 01:58 AM • 19725 views
Vučić: peace plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU on January 1, 2027January 26, 02:31 AM • 16196 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 18984 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains09:18 AM • 15639 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 11842 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 1304 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 19025 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 11995 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 23777 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 105174 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Ed Miliband
Mark Rutte
Rodrigo Duterte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
Philippines
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 214 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 28254 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 27969 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 44092 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 44013 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Economist

European Starlink alternative: Rheinmetall and OHB to create their own internet network for the German army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

German companies Rheinmetall and OHB are developing a satellite network for the Bundeswehr, which will become a European alternative to Starlink. The project will provide secure internet for the German army, reducing dependence on American technologies.

European Starlink alternative: Rheinmetall and OHB to create their own internet network for the German army

German defense concern Rheinmetall and satellite manufacturer OHB have begun talks on a partnership to develop their own satellite communication network. The project is intended to become a European alternative to SpaceX's Starlink service, providing the Bundeswehr with secure high-speed internet in low Earth orbit. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

The companies' joint application is designed to receive a share of the 35 billion euro state budget that Berlin has allocated for the development of military-space technologies. The government's goal is to create a sovereign military-grade communication network that will reduce dependence on American technologies and Elon Musk's personal decisions. It is expected that the future network will primarily cover NATO's eastern flank, where Germany is currently forming a permanent brigade in Lithuania.

German military failed to shoot down three unknown UAVs over Annaburg airbase07.01.26, 20:50 • 7324 views

Armin Fleischmann, coordinator for space affairs of the German armed forces, noted that the network will be built "over the next few years, mainly with the participation of German companies." According to him, the priority will be to focus on strategically important areas of the Alliance's defense, and procurement bodies are already preparing relevant tender procedures.

Expansion of Rheinmetall and OHB's military capabilities

For Rheinmetall, which traditionally specializes in the production of tanks and ammunition, this project is part of a large-scale expansion into the space sector. The company already has experience working with Finnish Iceye on radar reconnaissance satellites. In turn, OHB, as the third largest satellite manufacturer in Europe, seeks to strengthen its position amid possible mergers of competitors such as Airbus and Thales.

German Bundestag approves new military service law amid Russian threat05.12.25, 14:29 • 3580 views

Germany plans to become the third largest investor in space technologies in the world after the US and China. The experience of the war in Ukraine has shown that stable satellite communication is critical for the modern battlefield when traditional networks are destroyed. The development of its own "Starlink for the Bundeswehr" should guarantee German troops stable data exchange under all conditions, ensuring full control over their own digital infrastructure.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
Starlink
Airbus
Bundeswehr
SpaceX
Financial Times
Rheinmetal
NATO
Elon Musk
Lithuania
Germany
China
United States
Ukraine
Berlin