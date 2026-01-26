European Starlink alternative: Rheinmetall and OHB to create their own internet network for the German army

German defense concern Rheinmetall and satellite manufacturer OHB have begun talks on a partnership to develop their own satellite communication network. The project is intended to become a European alternative to SpaceX's Starlink service, providing the Bundeswehr with secure high-speed internet in low Earth orbit. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

The companies' joint application is designed to receive a share of the 35 billion euro state budget that Berlin has allocated for the development of military-space technologies. The government's goal is to create a sovereign military-grade communication network that will reduce dependence on American technologies and Elon Musk's personal decisions. It is expected that the future network will primarily cover NATO's eastern flank, where Germany is currently forming a permanent brigade in Lithuania.

German military failed to shoot down three unknown UAVs over Annaburg airbase

Armin Fleischmann, coordinator for space affairs of the German armed forces, noted that the network will be built "over the next few years, mainly with the participation of German companies." According to him, the priority will be to focus on strategically important areas of the Alliance's defense, and procurement bodies are already preparing relevant tender procedures.

Expansion of Rheinmetall and OHB's military capabilities

For Rheinmetall, which traditionally specializes in the production of tanks and ammunition, this project is part of a large-scale expansion into the space sector. The company already has experience working with Finnish Iceye on radar reconnaissance satellites. In turn, OHB, as the third largest satellite manufacturer in Europe, seeks to strengthen its position amid possible mergers of competitors such as Airbus and Thales.

German Bundestag approves new military service law amid Russian threat

Germany plans to become the third largest investor in space technologies in the world after the US and China. The experience of the war in Ukraine has shown that stable satellite communication is critical for the modern battlefield when traditional networks are destroyed. The development of its own "Starlink for the Bundeswehr" should guarantee German troops stable data exchange under all conditions, ensuring full control over their own digital infrastructure.