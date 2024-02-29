European Parliament adopts resolution calling for transfer of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly adopted a resolution calling on EU states to support Ukraine with weapons in the necessary quantities "until victory". This was reported by UNN with reference to the European Parliament.

Details

In the text, the MEPs emphasize that the main goal of supporting Ukraine should be to help it win the war, as otherwise the outcome could have serious consequences.

The European deputies emphasize that other authoritarian rulers who are thinking of using force to achieve their goals will draw conclusions from the outcome of the war in Ukraine .

The deputies emphasize that in order for Ukraine's victory to be possible, there should be no restrictions on military assistance to Ukraine, and the European Parliament considers it necessary to provide Kyiv with everything it needs to eventually regain control of all occupied territories.

MEPs list sophisticated air defense systems, long-range missiles such as TAURUS, Storm Shadow/SCALP, various types of artillery and ammunition (including 155 mm), as well as drones and countermeasures as particularly important for Ukraine - summarized in the European Parliament.

In addition, the resolution calls on the EU and NATO countries to provide at least 0.25% of their GDP annually for military support to Ukraine.

The MPs also emphasize that the supply of weapons from European manufacturers for the needs of Ukraine should be a priority over contracts with third countries.

Separately, the MPs appealed to the US House of Representatives to approve a project with military aid for Ukraine.

Addendum

The resolution also calls for maintaining and strengthening sanctions against Russia and Belarus. In particular, it is proposed to ban the import of Russian uranium and metallurgical products, to stop any nuclear cooperation with Russia and to impose a complete embargo on the import of Russian agricultural products, fish and seafood, fossil fuels, including liquefied natural gas to the EU.

They also condemned countries and companies and individuals that help Russia circumvent sanctions and emphasized that the EU should criminalize this.

Important

It should be noted that the resolution is a declarative, not a legally binding document.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "fully" supports the ruling coalition's proposal to supply Ukraine with longer-range weapons systems, but still rejects the idea of transferring Taurus cruise missiles.

