Bundestag recommends transferring long-range TAURUS missiles to Ukraine

The German parliament has supported the recommendation to provide Ukraine with long-range TAURUS missiles. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada and MP Yehor Chernev on Facebook.

Details

The Bundestag has just voted in favor of a recommendation to provide Ukraine with long-range systems to launch "pinpoint strikes deep in the rear of the Russian aggressor." That is, Tauruses - said the MP."

However, he emphasized that in , the chancellor always has the last word on defense and foreign policy. Therefore, the final decision on the transfer to Ukraine should be made by Olaf Scholz.

Addendum

TAURUS is a air-to-ground cruise missile designed for high-precision strikes and engagement of highly protected and buried targets.

The rocket weighing 1400 kg and 5 m long was developed by Taurus Systems GmbH, a joint venture between MBDA Deutschland and Swedish company Saab Bofors Dynamics AB.

TAURUS has been in service with the Bundeswehr since 2005 and has a range of 500 km.

Recall

Earlier, the German Bundestag rejected the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, the proposal did not receive a majority among German lawmakers

Scholz continues to reject the idea of providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles