For four years Estonia will allocate 0.25% of GDP annually for military support of Ukraine - Kallas

Estonia will allocate 0.25% of the country's gross domestic product for military support of Ukraine for four years. This was stated by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, UNN reports with reference to ERR.

Estonia's long-term military support for Ukraine over the next four years will amount to 0.25% of our GDP. We call on all other states supporting Ukraine to make a similar commitment - Callas said at a meeting of heads of state and government in Paris.

She believes that we need to act now to help Ukraine.

We cannot waste time, because Ukraine needs urgent help with weapons first and foremost. I hope that Denmark's recent decision to send all its ammunition to Ukraine will inspire others. We also need to see what help we can get on the world market, as the Czechs have already done - Kallas suggested.

She said that Western countries have resources, economic power, and knowledge, so together they can help Ukraine win.

Our troops are stronger than the russians, and we should not be afraid of our own strength - she noted.

Recall

At an informal meeting on support for Ukraine in Paris on Monday, all participants agreed to strengthen their efforts in five areas, including joint arms production in Ukraine.

