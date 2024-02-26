Meetings of European leaders in Paris: "Russia cannot and should not win this war"

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that European countries agree that they must be prepared for a possible attack by Russia in the coming years, and that more efforts are needed to help Ukraine financially and militarily resist the aggressor. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports.

Russia cannot and should not win this war in Ukraine, for Ukraine itself. Second, we are in the process of ensuring our collective security for today and tomorrow. And so, more clearly than yesterday, given the attacks we are undergoing. We are also talking about our own security. Thirdly, we all agree that we do not want to go to war against the Russian people and that we are determined to keep the escalation under control, as we have done so successfully since the beginning of the conflict. - Macron said

The French president also warned that the war in Ukraine is a matter of future security for all European countries. After all, Russia could attack them in a few years.

We can say that the consensus, the collective analysis is that in a few years we have to be prepared for a Russian attack on the countries mentioned, and so very clearly we have clarity, and the collective observation is that deep down, the security of all of us is at stake today. - Macron said

About 20 European leaders gathered in Paris on Monday to send Russian President Vladimir Putin a message of European resolve to support Ukrainians and their opposition to Russia's war in Ukraine.

It is worth noting that Macron gathered his European colleagues at the Elysee Palace to discuss how to increase the supply of ammunition to Ukraine. After all, according to the French President's advisors, in the last few weeks , Ukraine has seen an escalation of Russian aggression.

In particular, one area where progress can be made is the Czech-led initiative to purchase hundreds of thousands of munitions from third countries, which France has been cautious about because it wants to prioritize the development of its own industry in Europe.

The goal is to raise enough money for the ammunition Ukraine needs. - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said before his trip to France.

The supply of ammunition has become a critical issue for Kyiv. The European Union, however, is not meeting its goal of sending Ukraine one million artillery shells by March.

We have to be able to deliver more shells. The principle is that the shells will be purchased where they are. - said the French advisor.

Among those present at the meeting in Paris were German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and leaders of Scandinavian and Baltic countries.

Without giving details, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who opposes military aid to Ukraine, said before traveling to Paris that several NATO and EU members are considering sending soldiers to Ukraine on a bilateral basis.