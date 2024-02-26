Forms of support for Ukraine and security in Europe to be discussed at Paris summit - Duda

The summit in Paris will discuss further plans to support Ukraine and security in Europe against the backdrop of Russian aggression, Polish President Andrzej Duda said, as quoted by the Polish president's office, UNN reports.

In Paris, we will talk about the situation in Ukraine and security in our part of Europe. The talks will focus on the forms of support for Ukraine, the actions that Russia is taking, the further elements of the response that should be given to Russia, and how to strengthen security in our part of Europe in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine - Duda said.

The Polish president noted that "among the topics discussed will be further plans to support Ukraine as part of a broader plan that brings us closer to the NATO summit in Washington.

"Security is my priority," he emphasized.

Previously

Polish President Duda reportedthat a conference on assistance to Ukraine will be held in Paris on Monday, February 26, as French President Emmanuel Macron invited a number of European leaders to Paris.

