European leaders gather in Paris for Ukraine summit, but no announcements of new arms deliveries expected - Politico

European leaders are meeting in Paris today to discuss further support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, but according to a French adviser, no new arms deliveries will be announced, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Some 20 European leaders are meeting today at the Elysee Palace in Paris for a hastily convened summit in support of Ukraine," the publication said.

Among those present, as indicated, are German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez, Prime Ministers Mark Rutte of the Netherlands and Kaja Kallas of Estonia, and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron. "Their goal? To regain their charisma to help Ukraine defeat the advancing Russian forces," the publication notes.

"We are determined, we are motivated and we are committed to a Ukrainian victory," the Elysee Palace adviser told reporters.

At the same time, as indicated, "the French adviser indicated that no new arms deliveries would be announced today.

At the same time, the Elysee Palace Counselor insisted, to use an English expression, that "there is no sense of doom and gloom on our part". "I will tell you very clearly here: we are not in doom and gloom," he pointed out.

French officials said russia has shown new aggressiveness in recent weeks, such as flying President Vladimir Putin in a bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons, which they see as an attempt to intimidate Europeans at a time when U.S. support has been called into question over the upcoming presidential election, the publication said.

"The question European leaders will have to answer is: are they ready (and willing) to step in and compensate for a weakened US?" - the publication said.

It is indicated that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will not be in Paris today. "Instead, Rome will be represented by the little-known Edmondo Cirielli, vice foreign minister. Having received an invitation from the Elysee Palace last week, Meloni has scheduled a meeting with her ministers this afternoon - at exactly the same time as Macron's conference - de facto blocking herself and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani from attending," the publication writes.

"The Italian government may not have appreciated that Macron was the only G7 leader to skip a video meeting organized by Meloni over the weekend and instead attended the annual farming festival Salon de l'agriculture," the publication said. On Sunday, the Elysee Palace reportedly said there was no "apple of discord," only that the Italian prime minister was changing the date of the virtual G7 meeting.

"Is France showing signs of flexibility regarding its insistence on "buying European" when it comes to purchasing ammunition for Ukraine? The same adviser argued that Paris's position on this is not "dogmatic," adding that "we will buy shells where they are." But he added that European manufacturers should still be incentivized to produce more," the publication said.

Macron to hold Ukraine summit in Paris on February 26