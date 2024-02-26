European leaders gather in Paris for Ukraine summit, but no announcements of new arms deliveries expected - Politico

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32155 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 119860 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 75153 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 286064 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 241614 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193894 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232481 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251882 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157923 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372217 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 91671 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 114813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81512 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52452 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52777 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 119776 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 285974 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 216737 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 241551 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21682 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29650 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29470 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74643 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81724 views
European leaders gather in Paris for Ukraine summit, but no announcements of new arms deliveries expected - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28442 views

About 20 European leaders are meeting in Paris to discuss further support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, but no new arms shipments will be announced.

European leaders gather in Paris for Ukraine summit, but no announcements of new arms deliveries expected - Politico

European leaders are meeting in Paris today to discuss further support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, but according to a French adviser, no new arms deliveries will be announced, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Some 20 European leaders are meeting today at the Elysee Palace in Paris for a hastily convened summit in support of Ukraine," the publication said.

Among those present, as indicated, are German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez, Prime Ministers Mark Rutte of the Netherlands and Kaja Kallas of Estonia, and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron. "Their goal? To regain their charisma to help Ukraine defeat the advancing Russian forces," the publication notes.

"We are determined, we are motivated and we are committed to a Ukrainian victory," the Elysee Palace adviser told reporters.

At the same time, as indicated, "the French adviser indicated that no new arms deliveries would be announced today.

At the same time, the Elysee Palace Counselor insisted, to use an English expression, that "there is no sense of doom and gloom on our part". "I will tell you very clearly here: we are not in doom and gloom," he pointed out.

French officials said russia has shown new aggressiveness in recent weeks, such as flying President Vladimir Putin in a bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons, which they see as an attempt to intimidate Europeans at a time when U.S. support has been called into question over the upcoming presidential election, the publication said.

"The question European leaders will have to answer is: are they ready (and willing) to step in and compensate for a weakened US?" - the publication said.

It is indicated that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will not be in Paris today. "Instead, Rome will be represented by the little-known Edmondo Cirielli, vice foreign minister. Having received an invitation from the Elysee Palace last week, Meloni has scheduled a meeting with her ministers this afternoon - at exactly the same time as Macron's conference - de facto blocking herself and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani from attending," the publication writes.

"The Italian government may not have appreciated that Macron was the only G7 leader to skip a video meeting organized by Meloni over the weekend and instead attended the annual farming festival Salon de l'agriculture," the publication said. On Sunday, the Elysee Palace reportedly said there was no "apple of discord," only that the Italian prime minister was changing the date of the virtual G7 meeting.

"Is France showing signs of flexibility regarding its insistence on "buying European" when it comes to purchasing ammunition for Ukraine? The same adviser argued that Paris's position on this is not "dogmatic," adding that "we will buy shells where they are." But he added that European manufacturers should still be incentivized to produce more," the publication said.

Macron to hold Ukraine summit in Paris on February 2623.02.2024, 09:38 • 30072 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
