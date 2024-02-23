$41.340.03
Macron to hold Ukraine summit in Paris on February 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30072 views

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a summit in Paris on February 26 to discuss support for Ukraine with European leaders and officials.

Macron to hold Ukraine summit in Paris on February 26

French President Emmanuel Macron will host a number of European leaders and government representatives in Paris on Monday, February 26, for a meeting on Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing the President's office, UNN reports

"Two years after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, this working meeting will provide an opportunity to explore ways to intensify cooperation between partners to support Ukraine," the statement said. 

According to French officials, Macron intends to make it clear to Moscow that there is no "Ukraine fatigue" in Europe, despite concerns about further US support.

Addendum

On February 16, in Paris, the Presidents of Ukraine and France - Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron - signed a bilateral security agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron says he will visit Ukraine "by mid-March"

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
