In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34129 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 128392 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 79243 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 295269 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 247940 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195938 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233701 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252142 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158240 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372264 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"He knows everything we need": Zelensky on Macron's meeting with European leaders on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25131 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident in the actions of French leader Emmanuel Macron, who will hold a meeting regarding Ukraine with other European leaders to discuss urgent steps to support Kyiv.

"He knows everything we need": Zelensky on Macron's meeting with European leaders on Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that French President Emmanuel Macron, who will host a number of European leaders and government representatives in Paris for a meeting on Ukraine, knows what Ukraine needs, and that is why he is gathering European leaders to find urgent steps. Zelensky said this during a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, UNN reports .

Details

Recently, at a meeting in Paris with the President of the French Republic, we discussed strengthening Ukraine and the urgent steps of our partners. First of all, European partners, from whom we expect help in connection with the pauses of other partners. This was Emanuel's proposal and his idea. He knows everything we need. It was his suggestion to gather European partners in order to walk with them and propose appropriate urgent steps on their part

- Zelensky said.

He noted that he could not give details of what the European leaders would come out of the summit with, but the President knew what they were discussing.

But we will see what the result will be

 ," Zelensky added.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron will host a number of European leaders and government representatives in Paris on Monday, February 26, for a meeting on Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
