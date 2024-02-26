"He knows everything we need": Zelensky on Macron's meeting with European leaders on Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that French President Emmanuel Macron, who will host a number of European leaders and government representatives in Paris for a meeting on Ukraine, knows what Ukraine needs, and that is why he is gathering European leaders to find urgent steps. Zelensky said this during a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, UNN reports .

Recently, at a meeting in Paris with the President of the French Republic, we discussed strengthening Ukraine and the urgent steps of our partners. First of all, European partners, from whom we expect help in connection with the pauses of other partners. This was Emanuel's proposal and his idea. He knows everything we need. It was his suggestion to gather European partners in order to walk with them and propose appropriate urgent steps on their part - Zelensky said.

He noted that he could not give details of what the European leaders would come out of the summit with, but the President knew what they were discussing.

But we will see what the result will be ," Zelensky added.

French President Emmanuel Macron will host a number of European leaders and government representatives in Paris on Monday, February 26, for a meeting on Ukraine.