$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
07:16 AM • 194 views
Hong Kong fire claims 94 lives, last searches for survivors underway in 7 towersVideo
06:58 AM • 906 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 2138 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 2872 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 2662 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 25215 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 24201 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 36809 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 41759 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 22895 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0m/s
78%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers use recreation centers in Sevastopol to disguise their units - "ATESH"PhotoNovember 27, 09:41 PM • 9246 views
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of UkraineNovember 27, 10:24 PM • 12209 views
The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will changeNovember 27, 10:59 PM • 11589 views
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhotoNovember 28, 12:57 AM • 10117 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters01:30 AM • 9822 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 26190 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 36808 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 41758 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 33862 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 27093 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction02:36 AM • 3344 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 30775 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 51704 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 84959 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 100322 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Social network
FIM-92 Stinger

EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

The European Commission is urging Western allies to speed up payments on a $50 billion loan to Ukraine. This comes as Belgium is stalling EU efforts to support Ukraine with a larger financing scheme using Russian assets.

EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine

The European Commission is urging Western allies to speed up payments on a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, as Belgium continues to stall EU efforts to support Ukraine with a larger financing scheme using Russian assets, Euractiv reports, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview with Euractiv, European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said that countries should pay Ukraine funds from the G7 loan agreed last June to close a looming financial gap early next year in the war-torn country, the publication writes.

We are negotiating with other international donors to see if their support can be allocated for the beginning of the year

Dombrovskis said, adding that donors include the UK, Canada, Japan and the US.

This "may be enough... to cover Ukraine's financing needs in the first quarter of next year," although this is still "unknown," the European Commissioner added.

The EU has already paid its share of the G7 loan, which amounts to 18.1 billion euros. But approximately 14 billion euros from the package have not yet been paid by other countries, namely the US, Canada, Japan and the UK. It is estimated that Ukraine "will face a budget deficit of $12 billion (10 billion euros) in the first quarter of next year," the publication writes.

Dombrovskis' remarks came as the EU tries to agree on a separate "reparations loan" of 185 billion euros ahead of a crucial summit of European leaders on December 18 and 19, where the European Commission hopes to convince Belgium to support the scheme. But these efforts suffered a major setback on Thursday when Prime Minister Bart De Wever sharply criticized the plan in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The "reparations loan" aims to use residual cash associated with Russian sovereign assets held by Euroclear, the Brussels-based clearing house, which were frozen by the EU after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

On the other hand, the G7 loan is already being provided and uses income generated from these assets.

Belgium refused to support the "reparations loan" unless its legal and financial risks were shared and other EU countries did not use Russian assets located in their own jurisdiction. Euroclear expressed similar reservations about the plan.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has so far not backed down from his opposition to the scheme, which is expected to be officially proposed by the European Commission in the coming days.

European Commission President ready to present legal text for reparations loan to Ukraine26.11.25, 10:51 • 4348 views

Dombrovskis said that involving the Belgians was not a "prerequisite" for publishing a detailed legal proposal on how it would work in practice, but Belgian consent would be "ideal."

Although there has been "technical progress" in negotiations between EU officials and Belgium, he admitted that political movement has been limited. "At this stage... it is also clear that Belgium has not yet taken steps to accept this concept," he said.

The proposal will "obviously" take into account Belgium's concerns, Dombrovskis said. "Belgium and other member states expect clarity," he pointed out.

"Transitional" solution

The experienced European Commissioner also warned that a separate "transitional" EU solution to temporarily replenish Ukraine's budget deficit "may be necessary" if negotiations with Belgium do not "progress quickly" by the end of the year.

Such schemes, outlined in a "options paper" circulated last week among EU capitals, involve the use of joint EU debt and bilateral grants from member states as alternative ways to temporarily replenish Kyiv's budget deficit.

European Commission considers two more options in addition to blocked "reparations loan" for Ukraine - Media05.11.25, 17:03 • 3860 views

The document estimates that Ukraine will need 72 billion euros in military and social support in 2026 and an additional 64 billion euros in 2027.

Von der Leyen earlier this week suggested that these alternatives would not work if they were fully funded by EU taxpayers' money.

Dombrovskis, a former Prime Minister of Latvia, stressed that the EU must "move forward because Ukraine's financing needs are not only significant but also urgent."

"We cannot endlessly discuss our options," he said. "We need to make concrete decisions."

European Parliament adopts resolution on peace in Ukraine: demands EU to show leadership27.11.25, 16:59 • 2710 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Bart De Wever
Euroclear
European Commission
Latvia
European Union
Canada
Belgium
Great Britain
Japan
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine