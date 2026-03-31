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EU and Ukrainian foreign policy chiefs reaffirm commitment to holding Russia accountable on anniversary of Bucha massacre

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1748 views

EU foreign ministers visited Bucha on the fourth anniversary of the tragedy. Participants of the meeting confirmed the establishment of a commission to compensate for damages.

EU and Ukrainian foreign policy chiefs reaffirm commitment to holding Russia accountable on anniversary of Bucha massacre

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and EU countries visited Bucha on the fourth anniversary of the Russian massacre and issued a joint statement on the occasion of the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers, emphasizing ensuring the accountability of the Russian aggressor, particularly within the framework of the Special Tribunal, the International Compensation Commission, and the Register of Damages, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, together with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, and EU Foreign Ministers, visited Bucha on the fourth anniversary of the Russian massacre on Tuesday, March 31.

The guests placed lamps at the memorial to the victims of the Bucha massacre and honored the memory of Ukrainians brutally murdered there four years ago. They visited the church, where an exhibition of photos and videos of Russian atrocities in Bucha is displayed.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed gratitude to his colleagues from EU countries who arrived for a special outreach meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. The key topic of the meeting was the accountability of the Russian aggressor, particularly within the framework of the Special Tribunal, the International Compensation Commission, and the Register of Damages.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, against the backdrop of events in the Middle East, it is extremely important that Ukraine remains among the priorities of both the global and regional agenda.

During the special outreach meeting, the heads of the foreign policy departments of the EU states also focused on energy issues, the situation on the battlefield, and Ukraine's membership in the EU.

A joint statement following the meeting was made by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine.

We gathered today in Kyiv and Bucha to commemorate the victims of the mass atrocities in Bucha committed during Russia's temporary occupation of parts of the Kyiv region in 2022, and to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to ensuring the full accountability of the Russian Federation for any violations of international law in or against Ukraine, including aggression that violates the Charter of the United Nations.

- the statement reads.

The participants stated in the declaration that they honor the memory of "all victims of the massacre in Bucha and other towns, settlements and villages throughout Ukraine, where civilians suffered mass killings, torture, sexual violence, forced deportations and other serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law." "The evidence collected after the withdrawal of Russian troops underscores the need to ensure full and comprehensive accountability," the statement emphasizes.

"We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring full accountability for war crimes and other most serious crimes committed in connection with Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine," the statement said.

In this context, the participants of the meeting welcomed "the recent progress achieved within the Council of Europe with the support of the EU towards launching the activities of the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine and establishing the International Compensation Commission for Ukraine." "We also express our support for the investigation by the International Criminal Court of the situation in Ukraine and call on all States Parties to fully cooperate," the statement reads.

"We emphasize that accountability is an integral element of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, as well as adherence to international law," the meeting participants stated.

"In the fifth year of Russia's aggressive war, we reaffirm our continued firm and unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law," the statement reads.

Kallas and EU foreign ministers arrive in Kyiv - first statements31.03.26, 08:28 • 41237 views

Julia Shramko

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