Kallas and EU foreign ministers arrive in Kyiv - first statements

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and the heads of the bloc's diplomacies arrived in Kyiv, where a ministerial meeting of the EU is expected today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas and European foreign ministers arrived in Kyiv. They were greeted at the Central Station by Minister Andriy Sybiha. An EU ministerial meeting will be held in the Ukrainian capital today. - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on social media.

"Welcome to Kyiv, dear European friends, Kaja Kallas and fellow ministers of EU member states!" - Sybiha wrote on X.

"Today we mark the anniversary of the Bucha massacre. On that day, horrific images of tortured civilians shocked the whole world. Such a strong European presence on this day demonstrates that justice for this and other Russian atrocities is inevitable. Comprehensive accountability for Russian crimes is vital for restoring justice in Europe. And today we will advance efforts on the justice track," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

The Minister added that these days also mark four years since Ukraine began liberating the Kyiv region and other areas occupied by Russia. "They remind the world of the heroism of our defenders. Ukraine knows how to win," he said.

"This visit is a sign of true courage and solidarity with Ukraine. I am grateful to High Representative-Vice President Kaja Kallas and all European colleagues who came to Ukraine today," Sybiha emphasized.