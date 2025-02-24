Estonian Prime Minister reveals details of new military support for Ukraine

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mihal emphasized that only Ukraine should determine the terms of the peace process, and international partners should support it on its path to Euro-Atlantic integration.

He said this during the “Support Ukraine” summit, reports UNN.

Estonia increased its military support by 25% last week. This is in addition to our commitment to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually to help Ukraine. Together with the Nordic countries, we are supporting Ukraine by providing equipment and training to the brigades. We stand ready to do more if needed and want to reinforce our commitment to strengthening Ukraine. We continue to support Ukraine's recovery and we see Ukraine's future in the EU and NATO - said the Prime Minister.

He added that we need to push Russia out.

And we support all the actions of our partners aimed at supporting Ukraine. And we must maintain an open and constructive dialog with America. Finally, a just and lasting peace requires the participation of Ukraine and Europe. Only Ukraine should decide what the conditions for this peace should be - added Michal.

Recall

Norway announces new aid to Ukraine: 300 million euros will go to the energy sector.

Spanish Prime Minister announces billion-dollar aid package for Ukraine

The Danish prime minister has revealed the easiest way to guarantee Ukraine's security.

Erdogan: Turkey will continue diplomatic assistance to Ukraine to achieve a just peace.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Putin. The details of the conversation were not specified.

Lithuanian President suggests accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU by January 1, 2030