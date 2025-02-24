Estonian Prime Minister reveals details of new military support for Ukraine

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Estonian Prime Minister reveals details of new military support for Ukraine

Estonian Prime Minister reveals details of new military support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

Estonia increased military aid to Ukraine by 25% and pledged to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually. Prime Minister Kristen Michal emphasized that only Ukraine should determine the terms of the peace process.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mihal emphasized that only Ukraine should determine the terms of the peace process, and international partners should support it on its path to Euro-Atlantic integration.

He said this during the "Support Ukraine" summit, reports UNN.

Estonia increased its military support by 25% last week. This is in addition to our commitment to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually to help Ukraine. Together with the Nordic countries, we are supporting Ukraine by providing equipment and training to the brigades. We stand ready to do more if needed and want to reinforce our commitment to strengthening Ukraine. We continue to support Ukraine's recovery and we see Ukraine's future in the EU and NATO

- said the Prime Minister.

He added that we need to push Russia out.

And we support all the actions of our partners aimed at supporting Ukraine. And we must maintain an open and constructive dialog with America. Finally, a just and lasting peace requires the participation of Ukraine and Europe. Only Ukraine should decide what the conditions for this peace should be

- added Michal.

Recall

Norway announces new aid to Ukraine: 300 million euros will go to the energy sector.

Spanish Prime Minister announces billion-dollar aid package for Ukraine

The Danish prime minister has revealed the easiest way to guarantee Ukraine's security.

Erdogan: Turkey will continue diplomatic assistance to Ukraine to achieve a just peace.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Putin. The details of the conversation were not specified.

Lithuanian President suggests accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU by January 1, 2030

Politics
kristen-michalKristen Michal
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
denmarkDenmark
lithuaniaLithuania
norwayNorway
spainSpain
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
turkeyTurkey
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

