Enemy attacks left parts of six regions without power

Enemy attacks left some residents in six regions of Ukraine without electricity, while consumption continues to rise amid cloudy weather, but no blackout schedules are expected, the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

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"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Chernihiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions remain temporarily without electricity," the statement said.

Restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation permits. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all consumers as quickly as possible, the ministry noted.

"The introduction of restrictions is not expected today. Today, intensive electricity consumption should be shifted to daytime hours—from 10:00 to 16:00. We ask consumers, where possible, to use electricity sparingly during the evening hours—from 17:00 to 22:00," the Ministry of Energy stated.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption has increased. Today, August 18, as of 09:30, it was 5.9% higher than at the same time the previous day—Monday. The reason for the change is cloudy, rainy weather in the western and some northern regions of Ukraine. This is causing low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in the amount of electricity consumed from the grid.

Yesterday, August 17, the daily peak in consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 4.4% higher than the peak on the previous working day—Friday, August 14. The reason was a significant increase in air temperatures in most regions compared with the end of last week.

Ukraine got through the August heat without power outage schedules - Shmyhal