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Emergency power outages introduced in three districts of Kyiv — DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1338 views

At Ukrenergo's direction, power is being urgently switched off in three districts of Kyiv. Schedules do not apply during such outages.

Emergency power outages introduced in three districts of Kyiv — DTEK

On Thursday, November 5, emergency power outages were introduced in parts of Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Podilskyi districts at Ukrenergo’s command. DTEK reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Energy workers reminded residents that schedules do not apply during emergency outages. In the event of any changes, users will be promptly informed via DTEK’s Telegram channel.

Context

Earlier, Ukrenergo stated that, due to extensive damage to energy infrastructure, the situation remains difficult in many regions of the country, including Kyiv. The consequences of previous strikes have not yet been fully eliminated, while the energy system is already coming under new attacks.

At the same time, DTEK explained why some buildings have been without power for more than a day.

Reminder

An old fake story has appeared again online, alleging the “adoption of a law on shutting down mobile communications and the internet during air raids.” In fact, no decisions or laws restricting communications during air raids have been adopted.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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