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Emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Ukrenergo introduced emergency power outages due to damage to the energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes. Power outage schedules are temporarily not in effect.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine

Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported this, UNN reports.

The previously published outage schedules in the regions where emergency outages have been introduced are currently not in effect. Energy workers are working to restore power supply as soon as possible. The emergency outages will be canceled once the situation stabilizes 

- the statement said.

Ukrenergo added that if you currently have electricity, please  use it sparingly.

The Russian army has launched strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities — Gerasimov cynically reported to Putin16.10.26, 19:03 • 1080 views

To remind you

Russian troops attacked the main power grid of the National Power Company "Ukrenergo" with drones, damaging facilities that supply electricity to Rivne region. The strikes caused large-scale power outages in Rivne and surrounding areas. In Lutsk, energy workers continue restoring the power grids after the nighttime attacks.

Antonina Tumanova

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