Emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine

Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported this, UNN reports.

The previously published outage schedules in the regions where emergency outages have been introduced are currently not in effect. Energy workers are working to restore power supply as soon as possible. The emergency outages will be canceled once the situation stabilizes - the statement said.

Ukrenergo added that if you currently have electricity, please use it sparingly.

The Russian army has launched strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities — Gerasimov cynically reported to Putin

To remind you

Russian troops attacked the main power grid of the National Power Company "Ukrenergo" with drones, damaging facilities that supply electricity to Rivne region. The strikes caused large-scale power outages in Rivne and surrounding areas. In Lutsk, energy workers continue restoring the power grids after the nighttime attacks.