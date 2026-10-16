The Russian army has launched strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities — Gerasimov cynically reported to Putin

Vladimir Putin and Valery Gerasimov. Photo: Russian media

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the Russian army had begun strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Gerasimov also said that, according to plan, strikes are being carried out against bridges of strategic importance in Ukraine.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces also boasted that the so-called "retaliatory strikes" had allegedly reduced the capabilities of Ukrainian industry to produce long-range weapons, including cruise missiles.

Putin threatened Ukraine with new strikes and claimed that Russia is merely "responding"