Putin threatened Ukraine with new strikes and claimed that Russia is merely "responding"
Kyiv • UNN
Putin said that new strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and data processing centers were possible. He called the attacks a response to strikes on Russian oil refineries.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin threatened Ukraine with further strikes on energy infrastructure and data centers. At the same time, he accused Kyiv of allegedly provoking Russian attacks. Putin made the statement on October 15 during the “Business Russia” forum in Moscow, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Kremlin chief, Ukraine continues to attack Russian oil refineries, although they allegedly have not suffered serious damage. At the same time, Putin acknowledged that the facilities had been hit.
Yesterday, attempts were made to strike some oil refineries, and some were hit. But nothing significant. Nevertheless, they continue
Putin accused Ukraine of Russian strikes
The dictator claims that Moscow did not expect certain actions by Ukraine and is now allegedly forced to respond with attacks on energy and other facilities.
They took the first step, and now we have begun to respond. In the energy sector as well – they are already squealing there, and at other facilities too, including data centers
He also stated that after Russian strikes, Ukraine allegedly appeals to its Western partners to influence Moscow.
They should have thought carefully about the consequences before taking this step
Putin’s statements came amid discussions of a possible energy truce. On October 11, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement to halt strikes on energy facilities; however, the Kremlin later said that there were still no specific terms for such a truce.
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