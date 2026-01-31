Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca

Traffic across the border between Ukraine and Moldova was temporarily suspended due to a failure in the customs databases of the neighboring country, the State Customs Service reported, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that border control at Ukrainian checkpoints was carried out as usual. At the same time, vehicle processing from the Moldovan side was complicated due to a technical failure. In addition, in some areas, the processing of trucks was temporarily suspended due to ice.

As of now, the State Customs Service has reported the full resumption of vehicle and goods passage after the restoration of the central databases of the Moldovan customs authorities.

An UNN correspondent visited the Palanca-Mayaky checkpoint to find out the situation on the ground.

A representative of the Border Police of the Republic of Moldova commented to UNN on the details.

The border was not working in the morning – the system was frozen until approximately 3:00 PM. There were no large queues today – on average about 15 cars. Now there is almost no traffic due to ice – said the border guard.

According to him, on normal days, the traffic flow in this direction is much more intense, but bad weather and power outages significantly affected the situation.

Usually there are many more cars, but due to the weather and power problems, there are very few people today. In the morning, the roads were even more slippery, now they have at least been partially sprinkled – he added.

Separately, the border guard drew attention to the situation on the Ukrainian side of the border.

No large influx of traffic was recorded from the Ukrainian side either. The maximum queue was about five or six cars – he noted.

Blackout in Moldova: what is known

It should be recalled that a large-scale power outage occurred in Moldova, including the capital Chisinau. The Minister of Energy of Moldova stated that the reason was serious problems in the Ukrainian power grid.

Due to the power outage, traffic lights stopped working in Chisinau and other cities, which complicated traffic. The police regulated traffic at busy intersections.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in the energy system of Ukraine due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova.

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal explained that a technological disruption between Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine caused cascading outages, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power would be restored in the coming hours.

The blackout also affected the city of Balti, where power supply was partially lost in high-rise buildings. Rescuers freed people from blocked elevators, and electric transport was temporarily stopped.

In Chisinau, emergency services received 14 calls due to people trapped in elevators, local police reported.

According to the Minister of Energy of Moldova, as of 3:40 PM, power supply in the electricity transmission system was fully restored throughout the country.

Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu announced the completion of power supply restoration throughout the country. The national electricity system is operating normally, without the need for emergency purchases.

By 3:40 PM, the process of restoring electricity supply in the electricity transmission system was completed throughout the country. All 110 kV substations are connected, – Junghietu emphasized.

