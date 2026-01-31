Power supply restored in Moldova after major grid failure
Kyiv • UNN
Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu announced the completion of power supply restoration throughout the country. The national power system is operating normally, without the need for emergency purchases.
The process of restoring electricity supply in the power transmission system has been completed throughout Moldova. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Moldova, Dorin Junghietu, as reported by NewsMaker, according to UNN.
By 3:40 PM, the process of restoring electricity supply in the power transmission system was completed throughout the country. All 110 kV substations are connected
It is reported that the national electricity system is operating normally, electricity consumption is within forecast values, and there was no need to purchase emergency electricity.
Recall
Ukraine's energy system is currently gradually recovering after a system-wide accident. According to experts' forecasts, electricity supply will return within the next few hours, but the timeframes for power restoration may differ across regions.