Power supply restored in Moldova after major grid failure

The process of restoring electricity supply in the power transmission system has been completed throughout Moldova. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Moldova, Dorin Junghietu, as reported by NewsMaker, according to UNN.

Details

By 3:40 PM, the process of restoring electricity supply in the power transmission system was completed throughout the country. All 110 kV substations are connected - Junghietu emphasized.

It is reported that the national electricity system is operating normally, electricity consumption is within forecast values, and there was no need to purchase emergency electricity.

Recall

Ukraine's energy system is currently gradually recovering after a system-wide accident. According to experts' forecasts, electricity supply will return within the next few hours, but the timeframes for power restoration may differ across regions.