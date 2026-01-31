$42.850.00
11:48 AM • 7130 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 14398 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 15366 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 14857 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 19987 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 11235 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 25104 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 44187 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 50605 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29463 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
Gold

Power supply restored in Moldova after major grid failure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu announced the completion of power supply restoration throughout the country. The national power system is operating normally, without the need for emergency purchases.

Power supply restored in Moldova after major grid failure

The process of restoring electricity supply in the power transmission system has been completed throughout Moldova. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Moldova, Dorin Junghietu, as reported by NewsMaker, according to UNN.

Details

By 3:40 PM, the process of restoring electricity supply in the power transmission system was completed throughout the country. All 110 kV substations are connected

- Junghietu emphasized.

It is reported that the national electricity system is operating normally, electricity consumption is within forecast values, and there was no need to purchase emergency electricity.

Recall

Ukraine's energy system is currently gradually recovering after a system-wide accident. According to experts' forecasts, electricity supply will return within the next few hours, but the timeframes for power restoration may differ across regions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine
Moldova