07:25 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 14346 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 30237 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 30839 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 28507 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 25531 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 47268 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 42646 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 21239 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 27827 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
Due to Russia's night attack on energy infrastructure, power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

During the night, the enemy massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. As a result, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, and Kharkiv region are without power.

Due to Russia's night attack on energy infrastructure, power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy

Due to Russia's night attack on energy infrastructure, there are power outages in Kyiv and three regions, with a difficult situation in the capital region, the Ministry of Energy reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"During the night, the enemy launched a massive attack on the country's energy infrastructure. As a result, there are blackouts in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, and Kharkiv region," the report says.

Emergency restoration work is ongoing.

Over 1.2 million consumers without electricity in Kyiv and Chernihiv after Russia's night attack - Deputy Prime Minister24.01.26, 10:36 • 762 views

Schedules, restrictions, and emergency shutdowns

"The situation in the capital region is difficult. Emergency shutdown schedules are in effect in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Distribution system operators also continue to apply network restrictions. A return to predictable hourly shutdowns will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes. Network restrictions also continue to apply in Odesa region," the report states.

"In most regions of Ukraine, hourly shutdown schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. Emergency power outages have also been introduced in several regions of Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for extended periods due to hostilities across the country. Here, electricity restoration is complicated by ongoing hostilities.

"The main reason for forced outages is the consequences of a massive attack on Ukrainian power plants and substations of electricity transmission and distribution systems tonight," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Due to constant attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency is in effect in the Ukrainian energy sector. This is primarily necessary for maximum coordination of actions of all services in the capital, regions, and communities, the Ministry of Energy noted.

Ukrainians warned of emergency power outages after Russian attack24.01.26, 09:43 • 1636 views

Julia Shramko

Society
