Due to Russia's night attack on energy infrastructure, power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy

Due to Russia's night attack on energy infrastructure, there are power outages in Kyiv and three regions, with a difficult situation in the capital region, the Ministry of Energy reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"During the night, the enemy launched a massive attack on the country's energy infrastructure. As a result, there are blackouts in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, and Kharkiv region," the report says.

Emergency restoration work is ongoing.

Over 1.2 million consumers without electricity in Kyiv and Chernihiv after Russia's night attack - Deputy Prime Minister

Schedules, restrictions, and emergency shutdowns

"The situation in the capital region is difficult. Emergency shutdown schedules are in effect in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Distribution system operators also continue to apply network restrictions. A return to predictable hourly shutdowns will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes. Network restrictions also continue to apply in Odesa region," the report states.

"In most regions of Ukraine, hourly shutdown schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. Emergency power outages have also been introduced in several regions of Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for extended periods due to hostilities across the country. Here, electricity restoration is complicated by ongoing hostilities.

"The main reason for forced outages is the consequences of a massive attack on Ukrainian power plants and substations of electricity transmission and distribution systems tonight," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Due to constant attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency is in effect in the Ukrainian energy sector. This is primarily necessary for maximum coordination of actions of all services in the capital, regions, and communities, the Ministry of Energy noted.

Ukrainians warned of emergency power outages after Russian attack